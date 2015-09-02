Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Hanley Ramirez’s days as an outfielder are over.

If Ramirez plays again this season -- and at this point, that is far from a given -- it would be at his adopted first base, Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo announced Tuesday before a 3-1 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park.

”With how the young kids have been doing in the outfield, I think we want to give them the time there that they deserve,“ Lovullo said, referring to Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Rusney Castillo. ”I think the timing of Hanley’s (right shoulder) injury, it’s pushing him back a little bit. It’s just condensing that ability to go out and play left field until he transitions to first base. Had it been day-to-day, he probably would have had a few moments in left field still.

“I think we’re looking a little bit forward today knowing that, maybe in a week, he might come back and could be ready to play first base. I think a lot of this is contingent on his health and the timing of it is built off of his health.”

Ramirez missed his fifth consecutive game because of weakness in his throwing shoulder that he admitted Monday has bothered him for more than a month. He also has continued to experience swelling in his left hand since a freak play June 24 in which he was hit by a line drive while running the bases.

Lovullo said he’s “hopeful” that Ramirez is able to play again before season’s end but also made no guarantees. Although Ramirez continued his work with infield coach Brian Butterfield by taking grounders at first base on Sunday and Monday, he hasn’t swung a bat since last Wednesday night’s game in Chicago.

Ramirez was a defensive disaster in his first season as a left fielder after spending the majority of his career as a shortstop.

The Red Sox signed the 31-year-old slugger to a four-year, $88 million contract last November because they believed he was athletic enough to handle the transition to left field. It turned out to be one of former general manager Ben Cherington’s biggest miscalculations, with Ramirez ranking as the majors’ worst defender at any position, according to Fangraphs.

Ramirez began working out at first base last week after a conversation with his agent, Adam Katz, and a subsequent meeting with Lovullo, manager John Farrell and new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Ramirez admitted the Sox are a better team with the trio of Betts, Bradley and Castillo in the outfield.

“I was thinking, yeah, we’re a way better team with me on first and with Jackie and Mookie and Casty on the outfield,” Ramirez said last week. “Hopefully, we can do it and they can keep doing what they’re doing -- playing great outfield and keep hitting, because we’re going to need that.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 10-6, 3.62 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello struck out a career-high 13 batters Tuesday, joining the legendary Pedro Martinez as the only two pitchers to record a baker’s dozen punchouts against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Unfortunately, Porcello’s fireballs weren’t enough to get a win despite giving up one earned run -- three total -- on five hits and a walk in eight innings. Porcello, who fell to 6-12 on the season, has 60 strikeouts and 10 walks in his last 12 starts.

--CF Mookie Betts was thrown out on an eighth-inning double-steal attempt that could have changed the complexion of Monday’s game. Trailing 3-1 with one out and two on in the inning, Betts bolted for third but was thrown out in a close play. “At that point, we figured it was a good risk,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. Lovullo challenged the play, but the call was confirmed by the officials in Secaucus, N.J. “I was on the base, then as everything kind of unfolded my foot was on the whole time,” said Betts, whose leadoff single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to eight games. “I felt like when he rolled over he pushed me off the bag.”

--LF Hanley Ramirez is an outfielder no longer, as the Red Sox officially pulled the plug on the nearly year-long experiment of Ramirez in left field before Tuesday’s game. Ramirez, who has missed five straight games with right shoulder fatigue, took ground balls at first base again Tuesday and figures to split time with rookie Travis Shaw and the newly recalled Allen Craig at the position for the remainder of the season. “The timing of Hanley’s injury is pushing him back a little bit,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said, via ESPN.com. “It’s just condensing that ability to go and play left field until he transitions to first base.” Boston will fill the void by rotating the young trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Rusney Castillo in the outfield.

--LHP Henry Owens pitched well in his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Aug. 4, but still took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and a walk in five innings. Owens, who has made four starts since, has a chance to improve on those numbers when he faces the Yankees for the first time at Fenway Park on Wednesday. However, Owens won’t be the only one making adjustments. “We’ve seen him and hopefully we have a good approach against him and he’s not on his game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s what you hope for.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) began base-running drills. The Red Sox remain hopeful Pedroia will be able to return to the lineup within the next two weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re the type of team that’s taken advantage of some cracks in the opposition.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore right shoulder) didn’t play Aug. 28-Sept. 1. It’s unclear when he will return to the lineup.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin base-running drills Aug. 31 and then began running them Sept. 1. The Red Sox remain hopeful Pedroia will be able to return to the lineup within the next two weeks.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He will not pitch again this season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

INF/OF Allen Craig

1B Hanley Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo