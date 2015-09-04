Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Henry Owens took a bit of a step back on Wednesday.

Chalk it up to a learning experience for the young left-hander.

“It wasn’t his best day. We all know that,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said after Owens retired the first four batters of the game but was then chased in an eight-run second that included back-to-back home runs by Greg Bird and John Ryan Murphy.

“He started off really strong and it happened pretty quick when they jumped on him,” Lovullo said. “He had such an easy, clean first inning, we thought it was going be a special day for him.”

Said Owens, who fell to 2-2 in six major league starts: “I need to get back on track quicker. I’ve done it in the past.”

The Red Sox fell behind 12-1 and did come back to make things a bit interesting, but they couldn’t really get close to getting Owens off the hook.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Adam Morgan, 5-4, 4.03 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 8-6, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Henry Owens, who debuted with a decent outing against the Yankees, was hammered by New York on Wednesday. He got the first four outs but the only other one he recorded came on a base-running mistake by the Yankees. In falling to 2-2, Owens allowed seven runs on six hits, including a pair of homers, as his ERA jumped to 5.87. His short start snapped a streak of 30 straight games in which the Boston starter had gone at least five innings -- the Elias Sports Bureau saying that’s the longest American League streak this season.

--RHP Ryan Cook yielded a home run on his first pitch in relief of LHP Henry Owens and also gave up another shot in yielding four runs in 1 1/3 innings. His ERA, with Oakland and Boston, stands at 21.13.

--DH David Ortiz gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double, the 574th of his career, tying him with Bobby Abreu and Charlie Gehringer for 21st place on baseball all-time list. Ortiz has six extra-base hits in the last six games and 34 RBIs in his last 34.

--RHP Joe Kelly takes a six-game winning streak to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game inter-league series on Friday night. Kelly is the first Red Sox pitcher to win six games in a calendar month since Pedro Martinez went 6-0 in May, 1999. No Boston pitcher had won six August games since Roger Clemens in 1990. The Phillies are one of only two teams Kelly has not faced in his four-year career -- the Los Angeles Angels the other.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, slated to be out for the rest of the season with an elbow problem, played catch at 75 feet Wednesday and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t his best day. We all know that. He started off really strong and it happened pretty quick when they jumped on him.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of rookie LHP Henry Owens, who allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in the loss to the Yankees Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore right shoulder) didn’t play Aug. 28-Sept. 2. It is unclear when he will return to the lineup.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin baserunning drills Aug. 31 and then began running them Sept. 1. The Red Sox remain hopeful Pedroia will be able to return to the lineup by mid-September.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Hanley Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig