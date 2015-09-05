Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The new and improved Joe Kelly continues to roll right along.

“Whatever that is inside of Joe, I think he’s in a very, very good place,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said after Kelly won his seventh straight start with six strong innings of Friday’s night’s 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I think he wants to finish strong, have a real good offseason and be ready for next year.”

And if Kelly keeps pitching this way, he will be part of the Boston rotation in 2016.

Banished to Triple-A in June, he learned you don’t have to throw all fastballs to win, and the new plan has worked. He’s 7-1 since coming back.

”I’ve been throwing it a lot more,“ Kelly said of his off-speed stuff. ”Something that I learned, that you can’t just keep pounding fastballs, especially in this division with the hitters.

“You’ve got to keep all the hitters off speed throughout the entire game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 10-10, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly won his seventh straight start with a strong six-inning effort in Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up two runs in a 29-pitch fourth inning that was fueled by 1B Allen Craig’s failure to get both outs on a double play. Kelly, banished to the minor leagues earlier this season, has allowed just eight earned runs in his last six starts as he continues to mix in more slower stuff with his hard fastball.

--RF Jackie Bradley Jr. walked and scored in the fifth inning and then drilled his sixth homer in his last 22 games in the seventh -- six homers in 22 games after five in his first 188 games in the big leagues. Baseball’s top hitter since Aug. 9 has seen 17 of his last 23 hits go for extra bases. He is hitting .423 with .474 on-base and .915 slugging percent in his last 22 games.

--CF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games with a pair of doubles. He also drew a walk and is 14-for-41 with eight extra-base hits during his streak. He notched his 57th RBI out of the leadoff spot and came in leading the major leagues in that category. Nine of his last 15 hits have gone for extra bases.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. came on and struck Ryan Howard out on three pitches to end the game for his first major league save.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was a late scratch from the starting lineup with mid-back tightness. He looked uncomfortable during batting practice and then left with a trainer.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list (for the second time) since July 25 because of a hamstring injury, is expected to return Sept. 10.

--LHP Wade Miley goes for his team-high 11th win for the third time when he faces the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday’s middle game of a three-game series. Miley has a loss and a no-decision in his last two starts, allowing nine runs on 22 hits in 12 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies. Miley has worked at least five innings in each of his last 15 starts.

--RHP Steven Wright, on the disabled list with a concussion, is making progress. “He was seen by doctors. There were improvements, but he’ll be seen by them again on Tuesday,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said Sept. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whatever that is inside of Joe, I think he’s in a very, very good place. I think he wants to finish strong, have a real good offseason and be ready for next year.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of RHP Joe Kelly, who won his seventh straight start Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (mid-back tightness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sept. 4. He appeared uncomfortable during batting practice and left with a trainer.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin base-running drills Aug. 31 and then began running them Sept. 1. He is expected to return Sept. 10.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. As of Sept. 4, he was making progress. “He was seen by doctors. There were improvements, but he’ll be seen by them again on Tuesday,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said Sept. 4.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore right shoulder) didn’t play Aug. 28-Sept. 2. It is unclear when he will return to the lineup.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Hanley Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig