Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was able to cross another item off his rookie bucket list as he showed again Sunday afternoon why he should be an important of the Boston Red Sox’s future.

Rodriguez went to the mound to face the Phillies 7-1 with a 1.67 ERA pitching at night but 1-4 with a 9.27 ERA and a .326 opponents’ batting average in the daytime.

Against Philadelphia, Rodriguez (9-5) pitched seven strong innings in the bright sunshine, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk. He struck out seven in Boston’s 6-2 win.

He is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA in his past four starts.

“He’s got nine wins right now, second on the team, and he came up in mid-May. What else can he do?” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s done such a good job in improving each outing with certain things that happen inside of it. If we can remember and go back to May or June, he would have a bump in the road and give up five runs and come out of the game. That hasn’t happened in a long time. That’s maturity.”

Rodriguez has thrown 104 1/3 innings for the Red Sox and 152 2/3 counting his time in the minor leagues -- and there is no sign Boston will limit his innings the rest of the way. However, there could be shortened outings along the way.

“We feel like we do not want to shut him down at any time,” Lovullo said. “We want to space it out and let him finish the season.”

Said Rodriguez: “I‘m just gonna keep going. If they want to shut me down, innings, something like that, I just have to keep working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-72

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-6, 3.35 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 6-12, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz left Sunday’s game with right calf tightness. Before exiting, he went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly. It was the 497th home run of his career and his 31st of the season. Ortiz is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated when he comes in Monday, manager Torey Lovullo said.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list since July 23 with a right hamstring strain, ran the bases before Sunday’s game. He will re-evaluated by the Red Sox’s medical team Tuesday and could be activated after that.

--3B Pablo Sandoval missed a third consecutive game due to back tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Sandoval is probable for the Monday game against the Blue Jays. Sandoval will be re-evaluated Monday before a determination is made.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez went seven innings of one-run ball against the Phillies on Sunday, earning the win to improve to 9-5. The rookie has pitched 152 2/3 innings this season, above his previous high of 145 in 2013 and well above the 120 innings he pitched last season. The Red Sox plan to monitor his innings the rest of the season. The team has not set an innings cap for Rodriguez yet. Manager Torey Lovullo said the preference would be to space out his starts rather than shut him down completely.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning. Of his past 26 hits, 19 have been for extra bases. In 24 games since Aug. 9, he is 33-for-79 (.418) with a .465 on-base percentage and .899 slugging percentage.

--INF Deven Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox placed LF/INF Hanley Ramirez on the disabled list Saturday. Marrero went 1-for-7 in six games for Boston earlier this year. He hit .256/.316/.344 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 102 games for Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Solid outing, seven quality innings. He controlled the pitch counts. He was on the attack. Great outing, kind of set the tone for us to do some things offensively. Good day.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, on LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched the Red Sox to a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (right calf tightness) left the Sept. 6 game. He is day-to-day.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (mid-back tightness) did not play Sept. 4-6. He is likely to start Sept. 7.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin base-running drills Aug. 31 and then began running them Sept. 1. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 8, and there is a chance he could be activated that day.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. As of Sept. 4, he was making progress. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 8.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. His season may be over.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig