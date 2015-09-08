Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- In the grand 2015 scheme of things, it doesn’t matter, but the Boston Red Sox are hot under the new boss.

With new club president Dave Dombrowski watching and evaluating for 2016, the Red Sox have climbed into a tie for fourth place in the American League East and have moved to within two games of third place. The last time the Red Sox were higher than last was June 8.

With the pressure off, the hitters are hitting, the pitchers are pitching and the fielders are fielding. The latest example was an 11-4 win over the first-place Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

“We’re a very quick striking offense,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said after the Red Sox’s fourth consecutive win, the 15th in 23 games with him at the helm as John Farrell battles lymphoma. “We are capitalizing in key situations. We’re not giving away at-bats, and it’s going hand in hand with our pitching. There’s no mystery to it. We are getting outstanding starting pitching.”

With new-found offensive star Jackie Bradley Jr. leading the way, the Red Sox have 33 runs on 49 hits during the winning streak. Going back five games, Boston has 41 runs on 62 hits.

The Red Sox have hit .311 and have a plus-51 run differential in the past 28 games.

The starting pitching allowed eight earned runs in the four games, and the defense turned four double plays Monday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-72

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-10, 4.09 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-2, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jackie Bradley Jr.’s torrid run continued as he delivered four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs Monday in Boston’s 11-4 win over Toronto. Bradley, hitting .121 through Aug. 8, has been remarkable since. The staggering numbers have him at .446 with on-base and slugging percentages of .489 and .952, respectively. Now hitting .312, he has had two games with at least four hits and four RBIs in 23 days, the shortest span a Red Sox player has pulled that off since Manny Ramirez in 2002. He is is the first No. 9 hitter to do it twice in a season since Tom Brookens in 1988. He has seven homers in his past 25 games -- after hitting five in his first 188. Twenty-one of his past 30 hits went for extra bases.

--RHP Rick Porcello turned in his third straight strong start since coming off the disabled list, working 7 1/3 innings and getting all kinds of offensive and defensive support in the win. Porcello (7-12) yielded a total of four earned runs in the three starts, three of them Monday.

--DH David Ortiz, who has 497 career homers, didn’t homer Monday -- but he did stroke doubles his first two times up and added a late walk to continue his hot streak. The doubles were the 576th and 577th of his career. Albert Pujols and Wade Boggs are tied for 20th on the all-time list at 578.

--CF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games, the longest active run in the major leagues and tied for the longest of his young career. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 22 games and is batting .360 and slugging .561 in his past 26 games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia is awaiting clearance to return to the lineup Tuesday night. He has twice been on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, going on for the second time July 25. He will return without a rehab assignment. Pedroia went 0-for-19 the last time he tried to come back without a minor league stint.

--3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup after missing three game with mid-back tightness. He went 1-for-3.

--LHP Henry Owens, coming off his second poor start in six major league outings, faces the potent Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. The rookie allowed seven runs on six hits, including two homers, in 1 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Yankees in falling to 2-2 -- both losses to the Yanks.

--LHP Rich Hill had his contract purchased by the Red Sox after Monday’s game, and he will join the team Tuesday. The 35-year-old veteran went 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA in five starts for Pawtucket after signing a minor league deal with the Red Sox in August. He previously pitched for the Red Sox, his hometown team, from 2010-12.

--RHP Jonathan Aro was recalled after Monday’s game, and he will rejoin the Red Sox on Tuesday night. He was 0-1 with two saves and a 3.14 ERA in 26 relief appearances for Pawtucket. In three games for Boston earlier this year, Aro gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not trying to think about it and am just trying to ride the wave.” -- RF Jackie Bradley Jr., on his second-half offensive surge.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (right calf tightness) left the Sept. 6 game. He was back in the lineup Sept. 7.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (mid-back tightness) did not play Sept. 4-6. He returned to the lineup Sept. 7.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin base-running drills Aug. 31 and then began running them Sept. 1. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 8, and there is a chance he could be activated that day.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. As of Sept. 4, he was making progress. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 8.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. His season may be over.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Jonathan Aro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig