Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Junichi Tazawa struggled this season, but never more so than when he is pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston Red Sox reliever gave up four runs in one-third of an inning Friday, becoming the first player ever to blow saves in three straight appearances against the Rays. For his career, Friday marked his sixth blown save against the Rays, matching Jorgo Julio for the most ever by an opposing pitcher.

“I gave up the runs, gave up the lead and we lost,” Tazawa said through a translator. “The hits they were getting were (due to) missed location of my fastballs. I think that’s something that’s being a problem.”

The Rays rallied with a double from third baseman Evan Longoria, a game-tying single from second baseman Logan Forsythe, then a two-run home run from shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera for the lead. Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo didn’t want to blame overuse for Tazawa’s struggles.

“He’s a guy that’s in tremendous shape, he wants to be in that moment,” Lovullo said. “I just think fastball command right now is a little bit inconsistent. It gets him into situations where he gets a little bit predictable at times.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 7-12, 5.12 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 8.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brock Holt left the game in the seventh inning with upper back spasms. He was replaced by Josh Rutledge. There was no timetable for his return.

--LHP Wade Miley pitched well, throwing seven innings of three-run baseball and leaving with a 4-3 lead Friday. He struck out five and walked none, retiring 11 in a row at one point after a rough start.

--SS Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, combining with David Ortiz for a catalyst in two key innings for Boston. His .321 batting average remains the best of Friday’s nine starters.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa blew a save for the third straight appearance against the Rays, giving up four runs in a third of an inning. He cited poor location on his fastball, but it’s his seventh blown save this season, dropping to 2-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. His season may be over.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig