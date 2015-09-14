Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In a victorious weekend series punctuated by David Ortiz’s history-making 500th home run, 35-year-old left-handed starter Rich Hill may have been the best Boston Red Sox story of all.

Sunday, he started a game for the first time since 2009, and he turned in a storybook performance.

It’s been quite a summer-long journey. In June, Hill was released by the Washington Nationals before signing with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League a month later.

In need of pitching, the Red Sox signed him in August and sent him to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he went 3-2 with a 2.79 ERA and earned a promotion.

And Sunday’s start, where he pitched seven innings of scoreless one-hit ball while striking out 10.

“It’s a great story,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

Asked to recall his last major league start, Hill couldn‘t. Asked when the last time he was as good as he was Sunday, he also couldn’t remember.

“There were a lot of relief appearances in between,” Hill joked.

Hill was 3-3 in his last season as a starter with Baltimore in 2009. Since that last start -- a 2 1/3 inning effort against Kansas City -- he had made 135 consecutive relief appearances for Boston, the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees.

“Well, 2009 was not a good year,” Hill said. “I had shoulder surgery at the end of that year and kind of battled with that all season. The last five seasons have been out of the bullpen and I’ve been hoping to get back to maintaining my mechanics for this second starting opportunity. Holding my mechanics and being strong enough for 100 pitches.”

He threw 109 pitches Sunday, 68 for strikes. Lovullo said Hill should see at least two more starts.

“From the beginning, it was just (Boston telling me to) go out there and do the best that you can,” Hill said. “Here’s an opportunity for you so make the most of it. That was really it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 9-5, 4.05 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-6, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts, the leading hitter in baseball since May 31, continued his success with two singles, the latter being his major-league-leading 135th, and he added two stolen bases. Bogaerts, who was 1-for-2 off Rays LHP Drew Smyly, is batting .372 against lefties this season.

--CF Mookie Betts’ third-inning single extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in baseball. The streak is also the longest by a Red Sox player since Jacob Ellsbury hit in 19 straight in 2013. Betts finished the game 3-for-6.

--3B Deven Marrero started his career 0-for-6, but after Sunday’s 2-for-5 performance, he has four hits in his past nine at-bats. His average is up to .286.

--2B Dustin Pedroia was 0-for-3 with runners on base, struck out, hit into a double play and was picked off after his sixth-inning single. However, he started the 13th-inning rally with a single and scored the winning run.

--RHP Heath Hembree pitched one scoreless inning for the victory, the first of his career. It was his 28th major league appearance, his 13th for Boston this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just kind of stayed disciplined and waited for a good pitch to hit and luckily I got one.” -- LF Rusney Castillo, whose two-run, 13th-inning single gave the Red Sox a 2-0 win over the Rays on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. His season may be over.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig