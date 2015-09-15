Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE - Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt was finally able to get back on the field for the series opener in Baltimore, which will provide Boston with some added depth to rest some other players dealing with nagging injuries.

Holt entered in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter on Monday and managed a single off Baltimore reliever Darren O‘Day. Holt had been dealing with back spasms since Friday in Tampa Bay.

“Brock is feeling very good,” Red Sox acting manager Torey Lovullo said.

Holt is batting .279 with two homers and 38 RBIs over 115 games this season. At this point of the season, Lovullo is trying to get several players days off to keep them fresh.

“I want to make sure we are not running anyone into the ground,” Lovullo said. “We want to finish strong. It’s a tough balance when you have some players who are banged up. Obviously, Brock is a big piece of that puzzle.”

With Holt’s return, Lovullo has some tough decisions to make with playing time.

Dustin Pedroia is also finally healthy after missing almost two months with a right hamstring injury. Josh Rutledge has also earned time at second base and is batting .314.

Still, having healthy players is always good problem for a manager.

“No one wants to come out of the lineup,” Lovullo said. “We have to look at the bigger picture and get guys off their feet.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 10-6, 4.70 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 11-9, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Hanley Ramirez, who is on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to August 27, with fatigue in his right shoulder, is progressing and might return to the lineup when eligible. “Hanley is spot on,” Boston’s acting manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s been taking ground balls and throwing to bases. He feels good. The confidence and knowing he is healthy is coming along.” The Red Sox are still being careful, making sure he is building up enough strength in the shoulder.

--DH David Ortiz was back in the lineup Monday against the Baltimore after an emotional weekend. Ortiz got his 500th home run Saturday. He has appeared in 131 of Boston’s 142 games and got the day off Sunday. Ortiz batted in his customary clean-up spot against Baltimore and went 0-for-3. He also lost a showdown with Baltimore lefty Brian Matusz with two runners on in the eighth by flying out to center.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, who recently returned from a right hamstring injury that kept him out almost two months, got the night off Monday in Baltimore. Pedroia is 6-for-19 since returning from the injury. The Red Sox activated Pedroia from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 8. He had not played since the end of June. Pedroia is batting .289 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 79 games.

--C Christian Vazquez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League. Vazquez will mainly serve as the DH to get at-bats, while still resting his shoulder. Winter ball could also be an option for him.

--RHP Steven Wright is recovering from a concussion. He left the team for a few days because his wife had a baby. His status for returning this season is uncertain.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez provided the Red Sox with even more optimism as a potential fixture at the top of the rotation. He allowed just one run on five hits with a season-high nine strikeouts and three walks over 5 1/3 innings Monday against Baltimore. He was looking to become the first Boston rookie to earn 10 wins since Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2007.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched into the sixth. His pitch count climbed a little bit, but he did a good job and kept us in the game.” -- acting Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, on pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He may be able to return when he is eligible.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He was headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League the week of Sept. 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig