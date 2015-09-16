Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- In a season filled with disappointment, right-hander Joe Kelly truly has been of Boston’s feel-good stories.

Kelly struggled a lot early before righting the ship and winning eight straight starts coming into Tuesday’s game with the Orioles. He breezed through the first two innings on Wednesday before giving up four runs in the third and needing to leave due to “right shoulder tightness and fatigue.”

The eight-game winning streak Kelly (10-6) posted is the best in the American League this season and was tied with Jake Arrieta of the Cubs for longest in the majors. Kelly got a no-decision in this game as Baltimore scored a 6-5 victory in 13 innings.

But interim manager Torey Lovullo gave some signs that Kelly might be done for 2015. The skipper said the right-hander’s innings total was up, and while no images or pictures were taken of the shoulder, he said the situation will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

“He just couldn’t get loose, and it was something that didn’t get better for the couple of innings that we sent him out there,” Lovullo said. “We just decided that it was the best thing to do to pull him out and re-evaluate him tomorrow. It was just some shoulder fatigue. He was showing signs of it. At some point, we had to draw the line and just make a decision.”

Kelly did not like coming out of the game and is hopeful this is not anything big.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Kelly said. “Like I said, it is just something I’ve been feeling lately. Just a little tight. That just about it. It’s usual soreness that I normally relate to. I am a loose guy and it usually goes away. It’s something that stuck around.”

Kelly now has thrown 134 1/3 innings with the Red Sox this season -- the most he’s ever thrown in the majors, and Lovullo clearly is trying to be careful. They’ll have more information before Wednesday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-2, 5.25 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-4, 5.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly tried for his ninth straight victory Wednesday but left with a lot of questions. He came out after only 2 1/3 innings due to what the club called “right shoulder tightness and fatigue.” Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said they’re going to re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday, but some of the comments made it seem like Kelly might be done for 2015. “We just decided that it was the best thing to do to pull him out and re-evaluate him tomorrow,” Lovullo said.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa will not pitch again this season. Lovullo said after Tuesday’s game that the team will shut him down. He said there’s no injury but they just want him to get some rest and kind of re-charge his batteries. Tazawa finished the season 2-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 61 games. “I just want to make this perfectly clear,” Lovullo said. “There was no injury. There was nothing behind this other than to give him a rest. He could pitch if we asked him to.”

--DH David Ortiz made a little more history in Tuesday’s game. He hit career home run No. 500 on Saturday, and his sacrifice fly in the fifth gave him 1,629 career RBIs, moving him past Harold Baines for 31st place in baseball history.

--SS Xander Bogaerts remains hot. He got an RBI single in Tuesday’s match-up with the Orioles and now has a six-game hitting streak. In addition, Bogaerts has hits in 23 of his last 25 games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Monday’s game as Boston is being very careful with his troublesome hamstring that put him on the disabled list for 42 games. Pedroia’s double in the top of the fifth sparked a three-run rally that helped the Red Sox briefly tie the game, and it’s easy to see how much he helps the offense. He went 3-for-6 in Tuesday’s loss.

--CF Mookie Betts keeps on hitting. He went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in Tuesday’s loss and now has hits in 27 of his last 29 games, batting .357 in that time. He’s also got 27 runs scored and 21 RBIs in that time.

--1B Travis Shaw seems to have found his power stroke. His game-tying solo homer in the top of the eighth off LHP Brian Matusz Tuesday sent the game into extra innings. Shaw now has four homers in his last eight games, and he’s given the Red Sox a boost.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One after another, they stepped up and did their job. It was just a great effort all the way around. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, after holding Baltimore to just two runs on four hits in 9 2/3 innings Tuesday thanks to a strong effort from eight pitchers.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) came out after only 2 1/3 innings Sept. 15. Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said they’re going to re-evaluate the situation on Sept. 16, but some of the comments made it seem like Kelly might be done for 2015.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He may be able to return in mid-September.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He was headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League the week of Sept. 14.

