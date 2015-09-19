Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Joe Kelly was on a roll before he left his start last Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning with shoulder discomfort.

The 53-pitch outing turned out to be his last appearance of 2015.

The Red Sox right-hander returned to Boston for an MRI and it revealed only routine inflammation and no structural damage. But the Red Sox have decided that Kelly’s season is over.

“I feel fine and everything checked out, which is a relief,” Kelly said Friday before the 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “I didn’t think anything was wrong but it’s good to know for sure.”

Including four starts he made for Triple-A Pawtucket, Kelly is up to 153 1/3 innings (134 1/3 with Boston). It is his highest innings total since he threw 179 1/3 in 2012.

”No structural damage,“ interim manager Torey Lovullo said. ”Great news. Just normal inflammation and fatigue. “We felt like he had exceeded the amount of innings that we wanted, right in that area. The right thing to do was shut him down.”

Before the start in Baltimore, Kelly had won eight consecutive starts with a 2.59 earned-run average in that span.

It creates a hole in the Boston rotation for the final 16 games of the season with no days off on the schedule.

Filling the rotation will be “a juggling act,” Lovullo said.

Left-handers Wade Miley and Rich Hill will start the final two games of the series in Toronto and then it is not certain who will start where. The bullpen might be asked to fill the gap for a couple of those games.

RECORD: 69-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-10, 4.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-11, 4.08 ERA)

--LHP Wade Miley will make his 30th start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Miley allowed seven hits and three runs on Sept. 11 in a no-decision at Tampa Bay in Boston’s 8-4 loss. In his previous start, he allowed five hits and two runs over nine innings in a win over Philadelphia on Sept. 5. He is 1-2 with a 9.24 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays, including a 1-1 record with a 6.55 ERA in two starts this season, both at Toronto.

--LHP Rich Hill will make his second start with Boston in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. With RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder discomfort) out for the season after leaving his start on Tuesday, the Red Sox have gaps to fill in the rotation that interim manager Torey Lovullo referred to as a “juggling act.” Hill, 35, spent the season in Triple-A before the Red Sox selected his contract from Pawtucket on Sept. 8. He allowed one hit and no runs over seven innings in a no-decision outing at Tampa Bay last Sunday, a 2-0 Boston win in 13 innings.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Friday in the 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and is doubtful for the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. He was sent back to the team hotel three hours before the game with a 102-degree temperature. INF/OF Brock Holt played third base on Friday.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning. He returned to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday and it showed only inflammation and no structural damage. But he out for the rest of the season. “I feel fine and everything checked out, which is a relief,” Kelly said Friday before the 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “I didn’t think anything was wrong but it’s good to know for sure.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia was given the day off for the 6-1 loss on Friday to the Toronto Blue Jays. He came off the disabled list Sept. 8 after missing 41 games with a right hamstring strain. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said he wanted to give Pedroia a day to grow accustomed to the spongy artificial turf at Rogers Centre. “We have to put his health before anything else,” Lovullo said. “He was fighting me (on Thursday‘s) plane trip and woke up fighting me again (Friday). But we have to stay strong in these situations.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All things considered, I don’t think he threw the ball as bad as his numbers indicated. I do know that he was having trouble with his curveball. We just gave this team extra chances at times and they took advantage of them, and that’s why they’re in first place.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of RHP Rick Porcello, who allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings of the 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays Friday.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Sept. 18 at Toronto and was doubtful for the game Sept. 19.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He may be able to return in mid-September.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He was headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League the week of Sept. 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig