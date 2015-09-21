Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Xander Bogaerts may well have made the key play for the Red Sox in their 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Blue Jays were leading 3-0 in the fourth inning and Bogaerts was at first base after an infield single to Toronto shortstop Ryan Goins, who made a nice diving stop but could not make the throw to first.

The shift was on for the next batter, designated hitter David Ortiz, who hit a grounder to Toronto first baseman Chris Colabello. Colabello bobbled the ball and thus had no play at second, before tossing to left-hander Mark Buehrle who covered first and got the out there.

Bogaerts continued to third base and, when Buehrle threw errantly to third, was able to come home with Boston’s first run of the game. The Blue Jays still led 3-1 but the tide had turned.

“Bogey makes a heads-up play,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We encourage that type of base-running if we feel the circumstances are right. In this case it led to the first run.”

“I was just going to go in and slide (into second) and then I saw (third baseman) Josh Donaldson break late to third,” Bogaerts said. “I don’t even know what happened back there, so I went. I only saw Donaldson. If the guy fields it clean and throws to second, I‘m out. But when I saw the video, he didn’t field it clean and that’s why Donaldson took off late.”

“It kind of set a different tone for us,” Lovullo said. “It opened our eyes a little bit in our dugout and gave us a little lift, and we look for moments like that.”

And when the Red Sox got a beneficial bounce on the throw home from center field that eluded catcher Dioner Navarro on center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s sacrifice fly in the eighth, they were on their way to winning their second series from the Blue Jays this month.

“I think we got lucky on that play, I really do,” Lovullo said. “Credit to Jackie for getting the ball to the outfield, he did his job. They executed the throw pretty well but they didn’t catch it.”

The Red Sox took the season series from the Blue Jays 10-9 and have won 71 games this season, which equals their total from 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-77

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-12, 2.95 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 9-6, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his 20th start the season Monday in the opener of a four-game game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He has held the opposition to one earned run in each of his past three starts and in four of his past five starts. He is 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA in his past five starts. He set a career high of nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings Monday in taking the loss in the Baltimore Orioles’ 2-0 win. He has faced the Rays once, July 31 at Fenway Park when he allowed three earned runs on six hits over five innings and did not factor in the decision.

--3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the Red Sox lineup for the series finale Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and was 0-for-4 in the 4-3 Boston win. He did reach base on an error in the eighth and scored the eventual winning run on a sacrifice fly. Sandoval missed the first two games of the series after being sent back to team hotel with a 102-degrees temperature three hours before the game on Friday. He left the game Sunday after his spring home in the top of the eighth because he was feeling lightheaded. INF Deven Marrero took over at third base for the final two innings.

--RF Mookie Betts led off the game with a walk on Sunday in the 4-3 win over Toronto to extend his on-base streak to 23 games to equal 2B Dustin Pedroia (April 24-May 19) for the longest such streak for Boston this season. He was 0-for-4 Sunday after the walk to end his 19-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays. He batted .407 (33-for-81) in that span.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-5 Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .390 (16-for-41) in that span. He has hit safely in 26 of his past 28 games.

--LHP Rich Hill pitched his second straight seven-inning outing Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has had 10 strikeouts in each of his starts since his contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sept. 8. He did not factor in the decision Sept. 13 when he held the Tampa Bay Rays to one hit. He earned the victory on Sunday, his first in the majors since July 14, 2013, and his first as a starter since June 19, 2009. His two starts with Boston are his first two in the majors since 2009. “I can’t say enough about what he did today,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He had a tiny little hiccup there where he gave up a couple of runs (three runs in the second inning) but he rebounded. He retired 16 of 18 and gave us a chance to maneuver in the bullpen. He keeps guys off balance, he’s got fastball command, he’s got two, sometimes three, secondary pitches that he can throw for a strike at any time and he’s comfortable and confident. It’s a really good ingredient.” Hill started the season with the Washington Nationals Triple-A team at Syracuse and was released in June. He made two starts for the independent Long Island Ducks before the Red Sox signed him to a minor-league deal in August and assigned him to the Triple-A Pawtucket.

--1B Travis Shaw was 3-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his sixth game of the season with three or more hits. He has reached base in 12 straight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t say enough about what he did today. He had a tiny little hiccup there where he gave up a couple of runs but he rebounded.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of LHP Rich Hill, who pitched his second straight seven-inning outing Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 and left in the eighth with lightheadedness.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He may be able to return in mid-September.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He was headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League the week of Sept. 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig