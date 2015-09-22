Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- In the grand scheme of things, escaping the American League East cellar with a real shot at finishing third doesn’t sound like much.

However, when a team struggles through a season that was supposed to be a good one, fires the general manager and sees the manager leave to undergo treatment for lymphoma, finishing third wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

The Red Sox rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to win at Toronto on Saturday, then came back from three runs down and beat the Blue Jays on Sunday. Boston extended the winning streak to three games by scoring seven runs in its last two at-bats to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.

In the process, the Red Sox moved a half-game ahead of the Rays in the division and climbed within a game of the third-place Baltimore Orioles.

Even so, Boston was eliminated from the division race Monday, and its chances of getting a wild card are slim and none. However, the Red Sox are 22-13 under interim manager Torey Lovullo and are playing exciting baseball -- all the while trying to impress new club president Dave Dombrowski.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-77

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-4, 7.06 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 3-2, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, taking his second shot at becoming the second Red Sox rookie left-hander since 1950 to win 10 games, gave up three runs on his first nine pitches Monday night. He settled down after the four hits and worked through six innings in a no-decision. He has allowed nine earned runs in his past six starts, covering 36 1/3 innings.

--SS Xander Bogaerts saved his best for last in the Red Sox’s 8-7 win over the Rays. After committing a throwing error in the top of the seventh, he doubled home a run in the bottom half, then hit a game-winning grand slam in the eighth. His first career slam (Boston’s second of the season and first since April 6) capped a career-high five-RBI night. He is 18-for-46 (.391) with a .587 slugging percentage during his 10-game hitting streak, with multi-hit efforts in seven of the 10 games. Bogaerts became the first Red Sox player to hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning or later since Rico Brogna did it, also against Tampa Bay, on Aug. 14, 2000. “For me, he should win a Gold Glove, and that speaks volumes how hard he’s worked,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

--DH David Ortiz was honored before the game as the Red Sox celebrated his 500th career home run. Former teammates Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield were on the field, and the Red Sox presented Ortiz with a vehicle. The game itself featured a video congratulations from Tom Brady, among others. “This is home,” said Ortiz. “I wish I could’ve got it done here, but it’s not that simple, that’s not how it works,” Ortiz said of hitting his 500th at Tampa Bay. “But I‘m happy to be there, happy to be home and that the Red Sox (had) a ceremony for me.” Said Varitek: “Congratulations. You’ve made all of us proud. Not only did you do it to get to 500, but you did it with the most clutch home runs in Red Sox history.” Ortiz went a frustrating 0-for-5 Monday, coming close to an eighth-inning home run with a long fly ball that was dropped by CF Kevin Kiermaier for a two-base error. He is in an 0-for-9 in the past two games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia singled his last three times up, two of the hits not leaving the infield, and he matched his season high with a 10-game hitting streak. He is 18-for-47 (.383) during the streak and has raised his batting average to .301. He has hit safely in 20 consecutive home games, batting .402 over that span, and he has multiple hits in six of his past seven games overall. The three total bases Monday gave him 2,195 for his career, moving him past Nomar Garciaparra into 13th place on the club’s all-time list.

--UT Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) will come off the disabled list only when he is ready to make his debut as a first baseman -- and when he is pain-free. “He won’t be taken off the DL until he can play defense,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “That was outlined to him in the initial meeting with (president of baseball operations) Dave (Dombrowski), that he would not come off just to hit.”

--LHP Henry Owens makes his ninth major league start, his first against Tampa Bay, in the second game of a four-game series Tuesday night. Owens is coming off his best big league start, 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday. He struck out four, and for the first time, walked none in getting his third victory. He has yielded nine hits and one run in 13 innings over his past two starts, and he has allowed one or no earned runs in four of his past five starts -- one of two American League pitchers who have four such starts since Aug. 21 (Yankees rookie Luis Severino is the other).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really (came back) two times, and the second time was a little more special because it happened with two outs. Xander came through with the big hit, which capped a really big night.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, after SS Xander Bogaerts’ eighth-inning grand slam lifted the Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He might be able to return in the season’s final days.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2, and the hope is he might be able to get an inning or so of game action before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He was headed to Florida to begin playing in the Instructional League the week of Sept. 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig