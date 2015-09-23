Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Henry Owens pitched one of those games rookies tend to pitch on Tuesday night.

The left-hander retired the first 12 Rays, striking out four of them. He was dominant with his mixture of pitches.

But Logan Forsythe hit the first pitch of the fifth for a double, Tampa Bay scored a run, snapping Owens’ scoreless-inning string at 15 1/3. They got two more in the sixth, the second scoring on a throwing error by right fielder Mookie Betts -- and Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

So what started out as a masterpiece turned out not to even be a quality start. “Their guy did a nice job, kept us off balance,” said Tampa manager Kevin Cash. “Got some really quick outs. We didn’t seem to recognize the changeup very often at all.”

But things changed. Such is life with a rookie pitcher. The Red Sox lost and fell back into the American League East cellar after a one-day pass into fourth place.

The upside to Owens’ night was that he worked 7 1/3 innings, his second straight journey into the eighth.

“Overall I think Henry Owens has gotten us deep into games and helped us win games, and I thought he deserved opportunity tonight,” said interim manager Torey Lovullo. “I don’t think I could have slept tonight if we took him out of the game.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 3-2, 3.64 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-13, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Henry Owens saw his streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings snapped in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s loss. Owens held the Tampa Bay Rays hitless through four innings and retired the first 12 batters he faced on 38 pitches, but wilted midway through the outing. Owens gave up all five runs, four earned, on seven hits and two walks and struck out five over 7 1/3 innings. “I was a little overzealous at times,” Owens said. “Efficiency was definitely there early, and you know, we came out strongly early. We just have to keep the momentum on our side, get them back in the dugout and keep hitting.” Owens fell to 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA after his ninth start of 2015.

--SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 11 games with a leadoff double in the third inning Tuesday, but made a couple of questionable decisions on the base paths that proved costly in a narrow loss. Bogaerts, who hit the game-winning grand slam late in Monday’s come-from-behind victory, was doubled off at second base after a third-inning fly out and was thrown out at second in the eighth. “Just an aggressive read,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We talk about giving these guys a little bit of freedom on the bases, to be creative and take chances. I just think we didn’t pick the right time to make that type of play. The ball that Xander hit, I think we have to be 100 percent safe at second base.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval (severe upper-respiratory infection) missed his second straight game Tuesday after departing from Sunday’s game with dizziness. Sandoval, oft-criticized for his conditioning, will miss a few more days according to Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo. Sandoval is batting .245 (115-for-470) with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs over 126 games in 2015.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (right elbow strain) likely won’t pitch before the season ends despite initial hopes that he would be able to return in September. Buchholz, placed on the 60-day disabled list July 11, threw long toss from 60 to 90 feet Tuesday. “We’re creeping up on him not being able to throw in a game unless something starts to move forward quickly,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said, via WEEI.com. Buchholz has missed 62 games this season and is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings over 18 starts in 2015.

--LHP Brian Johnson, out since Aug. 2 with a left elbow injury, is rehabbing in Florida but hasn’t progressed and will be re-evaluated Oct. 1.

--C Christian Vazquez, who has missed the entire season with Tommy John surgery, will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Henry Owens has gotten us deep into games and helped us win games, and I thought he deserved opportunity tonight. I don’t think I could have slept tonight if we took him out of the game.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, of LHP Henry Owens, who surrendered all five runs Tuesday, four of which were earned, on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. He was expected to miss several more days.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22 and still hadn’t thrown off a mound.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brian Johnson, out since Aug. 2 with a left elbow injury, is rehabbing in Florida but hasn’t progressed and will be re-evaluated Oct. 1.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He might be able to return in the season’s final days.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig