Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Rick Porcello certainly did enough good things lately to make the Boston Red Sox think the $82.5 million contract extension that kicks in next season might not turn out to be a bad thing.

Porcello lost his second consecutive start Wednesday and sustained his 14th loss. However, he began with six shutout innings to match zeros with Drew Smyly until the Tampa Bay Rays got him for a run in the seventh and chased him with two consecutive hits to start the eighth.

He is 3-3 since returning from the disabled list Aug. 26. It is nothing spectacular, but there has been enough -- like 38 strikeouts and nine walks in the six starts -- to make the Sox think they could have something next season.

“I’ve been happy with the way it’s been going since I got off the disabled list,” Porcello said. “I feel like I’ve done well since I came off the DL.”

Interim manager Torey Lovullo agreed, saying, “He’s done extremely well, especially since he came off the disabled list. He’s done a really good job reestablishing himself.”

And it has come at an important time, just as Dave Dombrowski, who traded him away from the Detroit Tigers, took over as the Red Sox’s president -- and inherited the big contract.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-6, 3.70 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-10, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello pitched better than his final numbers indicate Wednesday, as he didn’t allow a runner to reach third base until the seventh inning. However, he struggled near the end in a hard-luck loss. “We gave up a bunch of hits, but they were all singles,” said Porcello, who gave up three runs -- two earned -- on 11 hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. “There were no extra-base hits until the eighth. We could manage with singles. We got a couple of double plays. I felt pretty good out there.” Porcello (8-14) owns a 5.04 ERA with 134 strikeouts over 26 starts in 2015.

--RHP Jean Machi’s stay in Wednesday night’s game was a brief one, as the reliever gave up a home run to Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera and nearly hit RF Steven Souza Jr. in the head on the next pitch, resulting in his ejection. “It was a slider that got away from him,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t think it merited an ejection.” Rays manager Kevin Cash agreed with Lovullo but understood the decision. “Personally, no I did not (think it was intentional),” Cash said. “But I understand the umpire, any time you get around anybody’s head. They’re trying to get the call right, and they’re trying to protect all of our players.”

--DH David Ortiz named the five toughest pitchers he faced in his career in a new article in The Players’ Tribune published Wednesday. Ortiz listed some obvious names like Pedro Martinez, Mariano Rivera and Mike Mussina, but also gave a nod to some pitchers Sonny Gray of Oakland and -- surprisingly -- Carter Capps of Miami. “I‘m telling you, I had no idea where the ball was going until it was on me,” Ortiz wrote regarding Capps on the website owned by retired Yankees SS Derek Jeter. “Every pitcher tries to hide his release point now, but this was a whole different level. I‘m standing there watching the pitches come in and I don’t even know what to do.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval (upper-respiratory infection) missed his third consecutive game Wednesday. However, the Red Sox aren’t considering shutting him down just yet -- even with only 11 games remaining in the season. “We’re really careful with that shut-down phrase,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We don’t want any player to feel like, ‘Hey, the season’s over. Let’s go eat crab cakes.’ That’s not what we’re about. We want to make sure that these guys are coming here to work -- that’s their job.” Sandoval is taking antibiotics to fight a fever and will need another day or two to recuperate, according to Lovullo. Sandoval, who is hitless in his past seven at-bats, is batting .245 (115-for-470) with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 126 games this season.

--UT Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) hasn’t improved and remains day-to-day. “We’re continuing on the same path with Hanley,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He still feels some soreness and some weakness in his right shoulder, and we’re just going to be consistent with what we’ve done up to this point.” Ramirez, placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5, is hitting .249 (100-for-401) with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs in 105 games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is such a great part of the game, and he’s going to be missed.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, on Yogi Berra, who died Tuesday at age 90.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (upper-respiratory infection) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21-23. He figures to miss at least another day or two.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He might be able to return in the season’s final days.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22 but still hadn’t thrown off a mound.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig