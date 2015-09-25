Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Mike Hazen’s new job? Not much different from his old job.

Hazen was promoted Thursday to become the 15th general manager in Red Sox history. However, it was made clear, both by Hazen and new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, that it will be Dombrowski who has final say over all player moves, including trades and free agent signings.

So, save the title and the bump in salary, Hazen will remain second in command, not unlike the past four seasons when he served as assistant general manager under erstwhile boss Ben Cherington.

”Obviously, the role of general manager will be a little different here with Dave,“ Hazen said in an introductory press conference at Fenway Park. ”Dave is going to be making the decisions in the end.

“I believe that things we’ve done here underneath the hood with the major league team and player development and amateur scouting and international scouting and all those other things, we’ll continue to drive that forward and help put Dave in the best position possible to make the best decision possible for the Red Sox.”

Hazen, 39, has worked for the Red Sox for 10 years, serving as farm director before moving into the assistant GM role. He is a native of nearby Abington, Mass., and lives in Westwood, Mass., continuing a tradition in which the last six Red Sox GMs were New Englanders.

Dombrowski said he made a list of 30 candidates but interviewed only one other, Houston Astros farm director Quinton McCracken. By staying in house with Hazen, Dombrowski likely prevented a mass exodus from the Sox’s baseball operations department. He also sent a message that he values continuity in the organization.

According to Dombrowski, Hazen will be authorized to have high-level conversations with other teams and agents in regards to trades and free agents. Ultimately, though, the final decisions will be made by Dombrowski.

”It’s great to be part of an organization where there’s so many good people involved,“ Dombrowski said before the Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. ”I’ve been in a spot to get to know people over this time period, and it’s a very fortunate situation that you can walk into a spot where you can keep continuity with good people involved. You add a tweak here and a tweak there when you’re in my spot, but having the same people onboard is very helpful.

“Now, you want them to be good people and quality people or you wouldn’t keep the continuity, but I think that exists in the organization, and it’s a very fortunate situation that we have.”

Hazen has long been considered a GM-in-waiting. He interviewed with the San Diego Padres last year before they hired A.J. Preller, and he met with the Los Angeles Angels last week about their GM vacancy.

The hiring of Hazen also adds another branch to the GM tree of former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein. Hazen becomes the fifth Epstein hire to become a GM, joining Jed Hoyer (Padres, Cubs), Josh Byrnes (Diamondbacks, Padres), Jerry DiPoto (Angels) and Cherington (Red Sox).

”I‘m probably not sitting up here if it wasn’t for (Cherington),“ said Hazen, a nod to his former boss, who stepped down Aug. 17 after Dombrowski was hired. ”He’s the person over the last 10 years that I’ve worked closest with. But I‘m excited as we move forward in a new direction with Dave.

“Even in the first month so far, I feel like there’s been a good connection between Dave and I, between what I think we’ve done well here and knowing things we need to improve upon and look forward. Dave’s experience is tremendous. We’ve seen that already, and I look forward to working with him and our operations staff in leading the Red Sox back to the World Series.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-80

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 3-6, 4.26 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Rich Hill, 1-0, 1.93 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was shut down for the rest of the season Thursday, Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo announced. “Unfortunately, his shoulder was just not responding the way we wanted it to,” said Lovullo, adding that shoulder surgery is not likely. The team still plans on moving the shortstop-turned-left fielder to first base in 2016. “His effort, his focus, his interest in playing first base never ever wavered,” Lovullo said. Ramirez, placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5 (retroactive to Aug. 27), finished his first full season with Boston batting .249 (100-for-401) with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs over 105 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was diagnosed with pneumonia Wednesday night and will be re-evaluated Saturday. “Unfortunate for him, yes, but he’s home resting, trying to get comfortable,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. Sandoval missed the entire four-game series against Tampa Bay with what the team initially called a “significant upper-respiratory infection.” Lovullo said the team discussed shutting Sandoval down for the final 10 days of the season but decided it was too early to make that decision.

--DH David Ortiz fell into an 0-for-15 slump after hitting his 501st career home run, but he broke out of it in a big way Thursday. Ortiz launched a two-run blast in the first inning -- his 36th of the season and No. 502 of his career. The homer resulted in Ortiz’s 100th and 101st RBIs of the season, giving Ortiz his ninth 100-RBI campaign to tie Ted Williams for most in Red Sox history. Ortiz also recorded his franchise-best sixth season of at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs, one more than Jimmie Foxx and Manny Ramirez. He is batting .266 (136-for-511) on the year.

--LHP Wade Miley pitched well the first two times through the order Thursday, but the third time didn’t turn out to be a charm. Wade, who held Tampa Bay scoreless through five innings, fell apart in the sixth, giving up three runs. “I just didn’t execute pitches,” said Miley, who took a loss after giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings. “I was in situations where I was in pretty good counts and just didn’t make a pitch I needed to make.” Miley (11-11) left after serving up a solo home run in the seventh, exiting a game with the Red Sox trailing for just the second time in his past 10 starts. Miley has a 4.39 ERA over 31 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just started to make some mistakes out over the middle of the plate.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, on LHP Wade Miley, who started well but faded in the Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Rays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21-24. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 26, but there is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22 but still hadn’t thrown off a mound.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

