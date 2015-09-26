Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Torey Lovullo seems to be running out of words to say about left-hander Rich Hill.

”For a guy that has resurrected his career the way he has, that was really impressive,“ the interim manager said after Hill tossed a two-hit shutout and beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 on Friday night. ”You’re starting to get the feel that this is a little bit of a habit. He is more than just a couple of new starts into this, that’s three in a row. You’re starting to get the feeling that he can go out there anytime and command the baseball and win a game.

“I can’t explain it other than it’s a guy that’s really digging deep to make that moment happen. It’s not easy. We all know that.”

Hill is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in his three starts, striking out 10 in each of the outings. In 23 innings, he has 30 strikeouts and two walks -- planting the seed for what could be a role with the team next season.

“This summer a lot of things kind of fell into place,” he said of his time at Triple-A Pawtucket. “For me, it was stay in that moment and make that pitch the best that I can. When I was younger and starting I didn’t think I was as apt to understand pitching.”

The shutout, Boston’s first since last Aug. 31, was the second of Hill’s career, the first since throwing one for the Chicago Cubs in 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: NEXT: Orioles (Chen, 10-7, 3.36 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Craig Breslow (0-3, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Rich Hill continued his amazing resurgence with his third straight strong outing at Fenway Park on Friday night. This time, he pitched a two-hitter for his second major league shutout, his first since 2006 and the Red Sox’s first of the season. After pitching seven shutout innings and allowing one run in his first big-league start since 2009 and allowing three runs in seven innings in his second -- striking out 10 in both -- Hill gave up a leadoff single in Friday’s game and didn’t allow another hit until an infield single started the ninth. The game ended with right fielder Mookie Betts taking a two-run homer away from Chris Davis.

--DH David Ortiz stroked three doubles and drove in three runs Friday, delivering RBIs 102 through 104 Friday night. It was the second three-double game of his career and gave him 581 in his career, passing Wade Boggs and Albert Pujols and into 19th place on the all-time list. The three RBIs gave him 1,637 and moved him past Ernie Banks into 30th place on that list. With 1,101 extra-base hits, he went past Eddie Murray into 19th place in that category.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, a night after having his career-best 12-game hitting streak snapped, had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored Friday. The RBI was his 80th. He has reached base in 23 consecutive games while notching his 17th three-hit game and 55th multiple-hit game of the season.

--RF Mookie Betts, twice injured running trying to battle the wall at Fenway Park, reached over that wall to rob Chris Davis of what would have been his 44th homer of the season -- saving Hill’s shutout. “When he hit it, I didn’t know if it would go way over or just a little,” Betts said. “I’ve had some experience going over the wall, so I just kind of braced myself.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in 35 straight games against the AL East, the longest such streak by a Red Sox player since Manny Ramirez reached in 35 straight bridging 2001 and ‘02, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it is the longest single-season streak by a Boston player since Wade Boggs reached in 45 straight games within the division in 1985.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, still hoping to return to the mound at some point during the final week of the season, threw 20 “front-toss” pitches (the catcher in front of home plate) in the bullpen on Friday. “The report was that there was a lot of energy, a lot of intensity; he was finishing the pitches,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said of the pitcher, out since July 11 with an elbow injury. “The conversation I had with Clay after, he was very encouraged, pain-free. Those are the things we’re looking for.”

--LHP Craig Breslow will make the first start of his major league career when he faces the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. Breslow, 0-3 with a 4.53 ERA in 43 games this season, has made 522 appearances, all in relief, and is expected to throw about 40 pitches as the Red Sox look to stretch out their rotation for the final days. As far as who follows Breslow, interim manager Torey Lovullo said, “It will all work off of what Breslow gives us. If Craig walks through four innings, which is possible, and we’re winning the game, we’re going to look to win the game. We’ll maneuver our bullpen the way we would if we had a lead in the fifth or sixth inning.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m older and I’ve been able to hone my skills, I guess from the last five years, and get stronger, get into a good lifting program. Each piece of the pie kind of fits together.” - Boston pitcher Rich Hill, after his third straight strong performance.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21-24. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 26, but there is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22 but still hadn’t thrown off a mound.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig