Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Eduardo Rodriguez tried to convince Boston Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo to let him pitch one more inning.

Rodriguez did not succeed but it was one of the few things he was not successful at during a promising rookie season.

“I tried to but he didn’t let me,” Rodriguez said after Monday’s 5-1 win over the New York Yankees. “I know it was a good game for me. That’s why when he came out to the mound I was saying, give me one more... So I tried to just play around with him a little bit, especially since we were winning.”

“He did the same thing to me in Boston but we knew that he had a hard cap of 170 innings and we have to be really careful with young kids and their future,” Lovullo said. “We won’t have the same conversation next year with him. He’s going to basically be wide open and moving in a very good direction. ... Nobody wants to come out of games. None of our starting pitchers do. I think it’s a testimony to what these guys have inside, their own expectations.”

Rodriguez allowed one run (a sacrifice fly to Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez in the first) and seven hits over six innings during his final start of the season.

It was the final six innings of a season that began in late May, when he was promoted to replace injured right-hander Justin Masterson. Rodriguez wound up sticking in the Red Sox rotation and finished with 10 wins and 98 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings.

“I feel great,” Rodriguez said after getting his third win against the Yankees. “I feel like I can keep going but we can‘t. ... They said because I‘m younger and because this is the first time in the big leagues and the first time I’ve thrown in September so I understand that.”

Even before Rodriguez finished strong, he was already in line to be a candidate for the rotation next season.

“He pitched a complete year and he deserves some downtime,” Lovullo said before the game. “During that downtime, we’re going have discussions as a group and move forward for 2016. Everything that he’s done up to this point in time his name is right in the middle of our talks and deserves a lot of consideration.”

Monday only enhanced it on a night when he put runners on frequently.

He loaded the bases in the second but fanned 40-year-old Alex Rodriguez on a full-count fastball for the final out to highlight his 21st start.

Rodriguez was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for current Yankees closer Andrew Miller at last year’s non-waiver trade deadline. He began 2014 as the No. 3 rated prospect for Baltimore according to Baseball American and the sixth-best left-handed pitching prospect according to the publication.

He was 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA in Pawtucket before joining the Red Sox and finished his rookie campaign by going 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven outings. Rodriguez also became the first Boston rookie left-hander to win double digits since John Curtis in 1972, posted the most wins by a Red Sox rookie since Daisuke Matsuzaka won 15 in 2007 and became the first Boston rookie 22 years old or younger to win double digits since Mike Nagy won 12 games in 1969.

“It’s been an impressive run,” Lovullo said. “Since the end of May to have 10 wins and have this type of year is pretty special.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-80

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (Rick Porcello, 8-14, 5.04 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 12-8, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello took a tough loss when he last faced the Yankees and he will make his 27th start Tuesday night in New York. Porcello last faced the Yankees Sept. 1 in Boston and during a 3-1 loss, he struck out 13 while allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits in eight innings. Porcello is 4-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 10 starts against the Yankees. Porcello has split his four starts since last facing the Yankees and allowed three runs (two earned) and 11 hits over seven innings Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

--OF Rusney Castillo has made 21 straight starts in left field but did not play Monday. Castillo was going to have a day off and manger Torey Lovullo said they discovered his upper right quad was strained while feeling fatigue and tenderness. He is day-to-day but Lovullo said he expects Castillo to play Tuesday.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run and seven hits over six innings during his final start of his rookie season. He beat the Yankees for the third time. He became the first Boston rookie southpaw since John Curtis in 1972 to reach double-digit victories. Rodriguez finished his first season with 121 2/3 innings for the Red Sox after throwing 48 1/3 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He will likely be in the plans for Boston’s 2016 rotation after going 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.

--DH David Ortiz had the day off Monday. The Red Sox had scheduled days off for him earlier in the month but did not want to interrupt his pursuit of 500 home runs. Ortiz reached 500 home runs Sept. 12 and was 5-for-22 on Boston’s recent homestand.

--1B Travis Shaw snapped an 0-for-16 hitless skid with a single in the second inning and then hit a two-run home run in the sixth. He was 4-for-41 in his first 16 road games but is batting .350 (14-for-40) in his last 10 away games since Aug. 30.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was not with the Red Sox Monday and will not be with them again Tuesday since he was given permission to start rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday with his personal trainer. He was shut down for the season last Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To say you’re going to shut out the Baltimore Orioles for three straight games, I would have never believed it.” -- Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rusney Castillo (upper right quad strain) missed the Sept. 28 game. He is day-to-day.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24. He will begin rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sept. 29 with his personal trainer.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22. He threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sept. 27, but is “very doubtful” to pitch in a game the rest of this season, according to Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21-24. He is likely done for the season after the Red Sox announced Sept. 26 that he won’t travel with the team.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig