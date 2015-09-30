Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Various members of the Boston Red Sox met President Barack Obama on an April 2014 visit to the White House to celebrate the team’s third World Series championship in the last decade.

This week, the Red Sox are getting an even closer encounter with Obama since they are staying in the same midtown Manhattan hotel as the leader of the free world attends the U.N. General Assembly.

At least interim manager Torey Lovullo is.

Lovullo missed his chance by about 10 minutes Monday when team broadcaster Joe Castiglione took a cell phone photo with him.

He joked Monday he would have to time his workout schedule better and Lovullo was not kidding.

By being 10 minutes earlier and showing up in the hotel’s workout room Tuesday, Lovullo had his unique brush with Obama.

“It was unbelievable,” Lovullo said before Tuesday’s 10-4 win with the Yankees. “I walked into the same place that he was and we were both civilians. He had the same workout clothes that I did. He just had 15 security guards watching his workout.”

So what did Lovullo actually say in a moment when many might become awed? He just followed the advice of his stepson and said, “Hello, Mr. President, nice to meet you.”

Upon introducing himself, the conversation turned toward baseball. Obama, who is from the South Side of Chicago, talked about his hometown White Sox while talking how Boston’s season has progressed.

“It was as normal as you can imagine,” Lovullo said. “It was as exciting as you can imagine. I asked for a picture at the end of our conversation.”

Lovullo did not ask for a self-portrait with the president like designated hitter David Ortiz did during the White House visit. He had his “bodyguards” -- assistant athletic trainer Masai Takahashi, a massage therapist and general manager Mike Hazen - help secure the picture.

“Everybody in there was excited,” Lovullo said. “He asked to take the picture just as we were leaving. I don’t think he wanted to start a firestorm. He left and said he’d come back, which he did. I had Mike Hazen ready with his phone to take a picture. It was quick. It was in and out. So my bodyguards did exactly what they needed to do.”

As for how the workout went, Lovullo said: “I had my best workout, I felt really strong. I was excited. I was getting after it.”

“It was a very exciting moment for me. It couldn’t have been more at ease. It couldn’t have been more normal than two guys talking shop.”

Just one happens to be the leader of the free world addressing international diplomacy and the other is making out lineups and decisions for the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-80

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-11, 4.39 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 12-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley will try to get his 50th career victory Wednesday night when he faces the Yankees. Miley is 49-46 in his career and has been stuck on win No. 49 since pitching a complete game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sept. 5. Miley last pitched Thursday against Tampa Bay and took the loss when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miley is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in two starts against the Yankees this season and has a 5.18 ERA in four career starts against them. One of those starts was in the April 10 game in New York, when the Red Sox needed 19 innings to get a 6-5 victory.

--RHP Rick Porcello ended his first season with Boston by allowing four runs and six hits in eight innings. Porcello allowed all the runs in the first and four of the hits in the opening inning. After the shaky start, Porcello allowed five baserunners the rest of the way and highlighted hit outing by striking out LF Brett Gardner looking on a 73 mph curveball with a man on third for the final out of the seventh and getting DH Alex Rodriguez on a strikeout for the first out of the eighth. Porcello finished the season 9-14 and a 5.02 ERA. The pitch resulted in a called strike three and Porcello ended his season with a 9-15 record after allowing four runs (all in the first inning) and six hits in seven innings.

--OF Rusney Castillo missed his second straight game with a strained right upper quad, which felt fatigue and tenderness. Castillo was cleared by Boston’s medical staff but manager Torey Lovullo decided to give him another day to prevent any possible further injury.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) is still feeling headaches and spent Tuesday in Pittsburgh with Dr. Micky Collins. Wright was placed on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15 and moved to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. Manager Torey Lovullo said it is doubtful Wright will pitch again this season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) had a long toss session and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said there are no plans to pitch him in a game and the long toss sessions are for his well-being and peace of mind going into the offseason. Buchholz has been on the disabled list since July 11 and had a platelet-rich plasma injection July 22.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was not with the Red Sox Monday and will not be with them again Tuesday since he was given permission to start rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday with his personal trainer. He was shut down for the season last Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you need a kick in the butt. I didn’t feel like I was sleepwalking out there but our offense goes out there and grind out six runs in the first inning, the last thing you want to do is give four back. So that mound visit kind of locked me back in.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, talking about a visit from pitching coach Carl Willis in Tuesday’s win over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rusney Castillo (upper right quad strain) missed the Sept. 28-29 games. He is day-to-day.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24. He began rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 29 with his personal trainer.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22. He threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sept. 27 and a long toss session Sept. 29. He will have a bullpen session Sept. 30 or Oct. 1 and is not expected to appear in a game the rest of the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. He is still experiencing headaches and consulted with Dr. Micky Collins, a Pittsburgh brain doctor on Sept. 29. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) did not play Sept. 18-19. He returned Sept. 20 but left in the eighth inning due to lightheadedness. He sat out Sept. 21-24. He is likely done for the season after the Red Sox announced Sept. 26 that he won’t travel with the team.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season. He will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig