Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On April 10, outfielder Mookie Betts ended a 19-inning marathon in New York with a sacrifice fly.

Over five months later, he had a swing that ensured the Red Sox would not break records for the longest game in team history.

Betts had a shorter extra-inning game Wednesday and the Red Sox kept alive their goal of finishing a disappointing season with a winning record.

Betts did so by hitting home runs off Dellin Betances and Chasen Shreve. His first one was a solo home run on a 2-0 fastball in the seventh that tied the game and his second one on a full-count pitch provided the final margin during a four-run 11th in a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees.

So naturally one of the questions was which home run did Betts enjoy more?

His answer: “Probably the first one. Nothing against him just because that was like the second time I’ve ever put the ball in play against him.”

Lately things have been enjoyable for the young Red Sox (78-80). They were 52-66 when Dave Dombrowski was named president of baseball operations on Aug. 18 but have won 26 of their last 40 games, getting four wins apiece over the Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees.

Betts is among the reasons the Red Sox are actually finishing strong after languishing in last place most of the summer. He has reached base safely in 33 straight games and is hitting .371 (52-for-140) with six home runs in those games.

“It’s hard to believe that 160 pounds, 165 pounds, can generate that type of bat speed and that torque on a baseball, but he does,” Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “There’s some strength in there, there’s a balanced swing and he’s not missing his pitch right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-80

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Rich Hill, 2-0, 1.17 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 5-10, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Rich Hill will make his fourth start for the Red Sox Thursday night when he faces the Yankees. Hill has allowed three earned runs in 23 innings since joining the Red Sox after spending time with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. Hill’s last start also was Boston’s first shutout of the season when he allowed two hits and struck out 10 on Friday. Hill has 30 strikeouts and is the first Red Sox player in team history to get double-digit strikeouts in his first three starts with the team.

--RHP Steven Wright has still not passed concussion tests after spending Tuesday in Pittsburgh with concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins. He has been out since Aug. 15 and while he will be with the team this weekend in Cleveland it is unlikely he will pitch again.

--OF Rusney Castillo missed his third game with a strained right upper quad, which felt fatigue and tenderness. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said Castillo’s condition is improving but not quite there yet. Before missing these three games, Castillo had made 63 starts in two different stints and .432 (16-for-37) with runners in scoring position since Aug. 1.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) is feeling better but manager Torey Lovullo said it is too late in the season for him to resume baseball activities and he is not going to travel with the team. Sandoval has not played since the eighth inning on Sept. 20.

--CF Mookie Betts has reached safely in 33 straight games and is batting .371 (52-for-140) in that span. He recorded his second career multi-homer game and has reached base safely in his last 32 games against AL East teams.

--SS Xander Bogaerts picked up his 195th hit and it broke a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for hits in the age 21 season. Williams had 193 in 190. Bogaerts also has the most hits by a Red Sox 22-years-old or younger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were aware there was the potential for them to clinch. We hung in there to hold off that celebration.” -- Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo, after beating the Yankees Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rusney Castillo (upper right quad strain) missed the Sept. 28-30 games. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said Castillo’s condition is improving but not quite there yet. He is day-to-day.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) last played Sept. 20. He was feeling better as of Sept. 30 but manager Torey Lovullo said it was too late in the season for him to resume baseball activities and he is not going to travel with the team.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. He still was experiencing headaches as of Sept. 29, so he consulted with Dr. Micky Collins, a Pittsburgh specialist. He still did not pass concussion tests after spending Sept. 29 in Pittsburgh with concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins. It is unlikely he will pitch again.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24. He began rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 29 with his personal trainer.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22. He threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sept. 27 and a long toss session Sept. 29. He will throw a bullpen session Sept. 30 or Oct. 1 but is not expected to appear in a game the rest of the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig