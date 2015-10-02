Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Rich Hill was a revelation for the Boston Red Sox after making the transition from relieving to starting with the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League.

He won his first three starts with the Red Sox, and on Thursday, he was trying to keep Boston’s aspirations of finishing an otherwise disappointing year with a winning record.

It did not happen for Hill, though his final line of two runs and four hits in six innings was more than encouraging enough. He just ran into an opponent, the New York Yankees, that seemed determined to clinch a postseason berth after losing each of the first three games of the series.

Hill took the loss Thursday as Boston fell 4-1 at Yankee Stadium. Amazingly, it was his worst outing since returning to the majors earlier this month.

“He did a great job,” Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “Gave us six innings, two runs, he just continued where he left off last start. He had a little trouble getting into a rhythm. The weather may have been an issue for him, but he definitely picked some things up after the third inning. He just got into a real nice rhythm and made it look very easy.”

Hill finished his four starts allowing five earned runs in 29 innings (1.55 ERA) and while striking out 36 and walking five. He pitched in Boston’s first shutout of the season last week against the Baltimore Orioles and was the first Boston pitcher to record at least 10 strikeouts in each of his first three starts with the team.

There weren’t many regrettable pitches during his 102-pitch outing Thursday. Hill’s only lament was the full-count fastball that Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran hit into the wind and over the right field fence for a leadoff home run in the second inning.

“The wind played a pretty good role on a few things,” Hill said. “I thought that was a fly ball to right, and it ended up going out.”

Hill, who pitched briefly in New York’s bullpen last season, is one of many being evaluated by Boston’s new management. He thinks the four starts showed he could start in 2016.

“If anybody goes out there and looks at those four games, that speaks for itself,” said Hill, who was a reliever for the Red Sox from 2010-12.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 4-3, 3.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 6-2, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Henry Owens will conclude his rookie season Friday night when the Red Sox visit Cleveland. He is coming off his longest career outings. In his last three starts, Owens reached the eighth inning each time, allowing five runs and 16 hits over 22 2/3 innings. He has turned in two scoreless outings sandwiched around allowing five runs and seven hits Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay. Owens has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his past nine starts, including Sunday, when he allowed three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Orioles.

--DH David Ortiz had his second game off in the series as he is dealing with general soreness at the end of the season. In the two games he played at Yankee Stadium, he was lifted after two or three plate appearances. Manager Torey Lovullo said it is possible Ortiz would do the same this weekend but wanted to talk to the slugger after the game about a plan.

--RF Rusney Castillo returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an upper right quad strain. He finished 0-for-4 but also made a perfect throw from right field to prevent Yankees OF Chris Young from scoring in the fourth inning.

--LHP Rich Hill allowed five runs in 29 innings (1.55 ERA) during his four late-season starts for the Red Sox. He also struck out 36 hitters and allowed no runs in 26 of his innings. He made a quality start Thursday in a loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs in six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The Yankees were not putting us away. We were just hanging in there. We were breathing some life into every inning, and we just couldn’t get that big hit.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, after the Red Sox’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rusney Castillo (upper right quad strain) missed the Sept. 28-30 games. He returned to the lineup Oct. 1.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) last played Sept. 20. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. He still was experiencing headaches as of Sept. 29, so he consulted with Dr. Micky Collins, a Pittsburgh specialist. It is unlikely he will pitch again this season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24. He began rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 29 with his personal trainer.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22. He threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sept. 27 and a long-toss session Sept. 29. He is not expected to appear in a game the rest of the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig