Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Boston Red Sox’s late-season push for the .500 mark is going to fall short. That may sound like a modest goal, but for a team that was 10 or more games below .500 at times this season, it was a goal worth shooting for.

However, Boston’s 8-2 loss to Cleveland on Friday night makes finishing with a record of 81-81 impossible for the Sox. The best they can do is win the last two games of the season and finish 80-82.

“It’s exciting for us to go on this run and get close. I‘m proud of the way the guys have kept playing,” acting manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re not going to reach .500 but we’re still going to try to win these last two games.”

Part of the Red Sox’ future was on the mound Friday night, but it wasn’t a good outing for rookie left-hander Henry Owens, who was making his 11th major league start since his Aug. 4 recall from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Owens came into the start with a record of 4-3 and a 3.84 ERA. But it was a bumpy ride for him in Cleveland. The Indians reached him for seven runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

“Henry wasn’t consistent with his fastball command, and give their hitters credit. They waited him out,” said Lovullo. “He battled through the (cold and windy) conditions, and we made a conscious decision to try to get through it, but he couldn‘t.”

Nevertheless, Lovullo said Owens has been impressive overall in his first taste of pitching in the big leagues. “I told Henry he should be proud of the year he’s had,” Lovullo said. “He got to the big leagues and he did a good job while he was here.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-82

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Craig Breslow, 0-3, 4.22 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-16, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts began play Friday tied with Houston’s Jose Altuve for the American League lead in hits with 194. Bogaerts is bidding to become the third Red Sox player in the last 18 years to lead the league in hits. The other two are Adrian Gonzalez (2011) and Dustin Pedroia (2008).

--LHP Craig Breslow will start Saturday’s game. It will be the 35-year-old Breslow’s second major league start. His first 522 major league appearances were as a reliever. His first major league start came on Sept. 26 of this year, vs. Baltimore, when he became the oldest Red Sox pitcher ever to make his first career start. Breslow pitched four scoreless innings in that start.

--LHP Henry Owens made his 11th major league start Friday, and gave up seven runs on 10 hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. It was not one of Owens’ better starts, but acting manager Torey Lovullo said he was encouraged by how Owens pitched in his first starts at the major league level. “I told Henry he should be proud of the year he’s had,” Lovullo said. “He got to the big leagues and he did a good job while he was here.”

--DH David Ortiz’s two-run home run in the fourth inning was his 37th of the year and the 503rd of his career, one shy of tying him with Eddie Murray for 26th on the all-time list. The two RBIs gives the 39-year-old Ortiz 107 for the year. “David wants to go out and play, and let his teammates see him play,” said manager Torey Lovullo, who left it up to Ortiz to decide whether he would play in Friday’s game.

--OF Mookie Betts drew a walk in the eighth inning, and has now reached base safely in each of his last 35 games. That’s the longest on-base streak by a Red Sox player since DH David Ortiz’s 35-game streak from June 23, 2012, to May 7, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “David plays in tough conditions like that and hits a big home run for us. He wants to go out and play, and let his teammates see him play.” -- Boston manager Torey Lovullo, who left it up to veteran DH David Ortiz to decide whether he would play in Friday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) last played Sept. 20. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. He still was experiencing headaches as of Sept. 29, so he consulted with Dr. Micky Collins, a Pittsburgh specialist. It is unlikely he will pitch again this season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was officially shut down for the season Sept. 24. He began rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 29 with his personal trainer.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He played catch at 75 feet Sept. 2. He isn’t likely to make it back to the mound before the end of the season. He played catch from 60-90 feet Sept. 22. He threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sept. 27 and a long-toss session Sept. 29. He is not expected to appear in a game the rest of the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his Sept. 15 start. He went back to Boston on Sept. 16 for tests that showed only inflammation and no structural damage to the shoulder. He is out for the season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN:

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Allen Craig