Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Red Sox scored 28 runs in their first four games. In the fifth game, they scored none.

The good thing for the Red Sox is they will be playing their home opener Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

David Price will be on the mound, Boston’s prize offseason signing, so it figures that the Red Sox will not have to score at the rate they did in the first four games before right-hander Marco Estrada and the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen shut them down in a 3-0 loss on Sunday.

Price has pitched 11 times during the regular season and once in the postseason at Fenway Park but never on Opening Day.

“That will be very exciting,” the left-hander said. “I’ve never been to Fenway for an Opening Day, so to be wearing Boston red, that will be a very special day.”

He signed a seven-year contract worth $217 million with Boston and he is 6-2 with a 2.56 earned-run average at Fenway Park. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts at Fenway.

“I love the mound, first and foremost,” Price said. “It’s definitely a big factor. I feel like I‘m extremely close to the catcher. That’s not always the same in every ballpark, how far the backstop is to the catcher and that umpire. It plays a little bit differently in different parks. I‘m really close to the catcher, and it’s a comfort thing.”

While Price will experience his first home opener at Fenway, designated hitter David Ortiz will be participating in his last one as a player. He plans to retire at the end of the season.

There will be a huge ovation. “I would think so,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “But I don’t necessarily think that changes our approach in any way. David always draws the camera or draws the attention or the spotlight wherever he goes. We’ve been accustomed to that for quite some time. But I think for those that will be in the stands tomorrow, maybe the first, last time for David. But hopefully we’re going to get a year full of that excitement as he closes things out.”

The Red Sox come home with three wins in five games. With the two Davids having bookend home openers, the chances are good for a fourth win.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP David Price, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will start the home opener at Fenway Park Monday against the Baltimore Orioles after the starters were pushed back a day off a rainout Thursday in Cleveland. He allowed five hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 10 in six innings on April 5, Opening Day, at Cleveland in his debut for the Red Sox who signed him as a free agent during the offseason. His 10 strikeouts were the most by a left-handed pitcher in his Red Sox debut. He is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 19 career starts against the Orioles. He has 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings against them.

--C Christian Vazquez (elbow surgery) was 3-for-4 with an RBI Sunday in Triple-A Pawtucket’s 9-1 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. He started his rehabilitation assignment with Pawtucket on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks as he caught all nine innings of the 2-0 win over Buffalo.

--INF/OF Brock Holt (bruised right foot) did not play Sunday in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He fouled a ball of his foot Saturday in his final at-bat of the 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. It became sore overnight. X-rays were negative and he is expected to play Monday in the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

--2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the eighth inning Sunday in the 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his on-base streak against teams from the American League East to 43 games. He has the longest on-base streak by an active player against any one division. He has reached base safely in 24 straight games against the Blue Jays, the longest active on-base streak by any player against Toronto.

--RHP Steven Wright made his first career April start on Sunday and took the loss as the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 3-0. The knuckleballer allowed six hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. “Kept us into the game into the seventh, I thought he minimized the damage as best possible in the (two-run) first, and after that inning he settled in and controlled and commanded the knuckleball very well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

--INF Travis Shaw was 0-for-2 with two walks in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday to end a nine-game hitting streak dating to last season. It also ended his eight-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays dating to Sept. 7. He batted .400 (12-for-30) with two homers, six RBIs and four walks in that streak.

--RHP Carson Smith (strained forearm) experienced no problems after a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday. He will throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, manager John Farrell said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into an outstanding pitching performance from (Blue Jays RHP Marco) Estrada here today. A lot of strikes, first and foremost. But a well above-average changeup. Seemingly, you could almost sit on the changeup and it wouldn’t get to home plate, kind of a Bugs Bunny type of changeup. He pitched a heck of a game against us. We’ve been swinging the bat well here and on this road trip, and he shut us down.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after a 3-0 loss to RHP Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays Sunday.

