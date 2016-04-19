Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Any momentum the Boston Red Sox had after notching their first three-game winning streak of the season is gone now.

Boston built off its 4-2 win over Baltimore last Wednesday -- the Orioles’ first loss of the year -- by winning its first two games of a four-game Patriots’ Day weekend set against the Toronto Blue Jays. But the Red Sox dropped back-to-back contests to finish with a series split.

“Guys came out, battled and made the game really close,” Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel said after Monday’s 4-3 loss -- a game Boston led 1-0 entering the eighth inning. “Sometimes you kick yourself a little more.”

Making matters bleaker for the Red Sox as they host another AL East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, is the unclear status report the team received on high-priced third baseman Pablo Sandoval, whose left shoulder strain was evaluated by Dr. James Andrews on Monday.

“He’s still very sore,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “To say here was a full exam, Dr. Andrews couldn’t get that. There was an injection to calm the inflammation. At this point he’ll be examined by Dr. Andrews in a couple weeks.”

There is some speculation that Sandoval might not play another game this season, if not ever again, in a Red Sox uniform.

On a brighter note, Boston might receive a boost to the pitching staff in the form of the returns of young southpaw starter Eduardo Rodriguez and flame-throwing reliever Carson Smith in the next few weeks.

Rodriguez, who started the season on the disabled list with a right patella subluxation, threw a 60- to 65-pitch simulated game Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., and Farrell is hopeful he will be ready to begin a rehab assignment soon.

Smith will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he continues to work back from a right flexor muscle strain.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-2, 4.61 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 10.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz got a much different reaction after his second start of the season at Fenway Park than he did in his first. After giving up five runs over five innings and being booed off the mound in his Fenway season debut last Tuesday, Buchholz received a standing ovation from the hometown fans upon his departure Monday after pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. “Nobody wants to keep giving up four, five, six runs,” Buchholz said. “It wasn’t a whole lot different than I was doing. I just tried to be relaxed and throw the ball in certain spots rather than try to nibble.” Buchholz didn’t get the win, but lowered his season ERA to 5.74 and now has 11 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings in three starts.

--RHP Koji Uehara had an uncharacteristically poor outing Monday, giving up four runs and walking two in just one-third of an inning to earn his first loss of the season. “Nothing bothering him physically, uncharacteristic loss of command that we’ve been so accustomed to seeing Koji have on the mound,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Uehara’s ERA ballooned to 4.91 and he has six strikeouts to three walks over 7 1/3 innings in eight appearances this season.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel was put into a difficult situation Monday and couldn’t quite get the job done. Kimbrel entered in a 1-1 game with one out in the eighth inning and the bases loaded. He struck out Edwin Encarnacion on a 99-mph fastball, but proceeded to walk in the go-ahead run. “It’s definitely not a situation I‘m accustomed to,” Kimbrel said. “I‘m asked to come in and get two outs and leave it where it was. I was able to get the first one to give us a chance, got ahead on (Troy) Tulowitzki and walked him. That really wasn’t what we had written up.”

--DH David Ortiz rode the bench in his final Patriots’ Day game at Fenway Park, getting the day off for rest. “(Playing on Patriots’ Day) wasn’t something that David made it a wish or a demand on his part,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Designated-hitter-in-waiting Hanley Ramirez went 2-for-4 in his absence. Ortiz holds the all-time marks for home runs (59), doubles (65), and RBIs (182) against the Blue Jays and went 2-for-7 with an RBI in the series against Toronto. Ortiz is batting .314 (11-for-35) with three homers and 10 RBIs in 10 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was evaluated by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Pensacola, Fla. “He’s still very sore,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “To say here was a full exam, Dr. Andrews couldn’t get that. There was an injection to calm the inflammation. At this point he’ll be examined by Dr. Andrews in a couple weeks.” Sandoval was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is hitless in six at-bats this season.

--1B Hanley Ramirez got to play his favorite position on Monday: designated hitter. Ramirez, who opened the season as the Red Sox’s starting first baseman, slid over into his desired role and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday as David Ortiz was given the day off for rest. Ramirez is hitting .306 (15-for-49) with one home runs and six RBIs through 12 games.

--INF/OF Brock Holt sat for the second straight game Monday, but nothing is wrong with him physically. Holt, who has primarily played in left field this season, was again replaced by Chris Young, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday before going 1-for-3 with a double Monday. Holt is batting .267 (8-for-30) with two home runs and eight RBIs through nine games.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right patella subluxation) threw a 60-65-pitch simulated game Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox manager John Farrell hoped Rodriguez would be ready after the outing to join a minor league affiliate to begin a rehab stint. Rodriguez opened the season on the disabled list. He was 10-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 21 starts last year.

--RHP Carson Smith (right flexor muscle strain) will throw a simulated game Tuesday. Smith, acquired last Dec. 7 with Roenis Elias for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro, opened the season on the disabled list and was 2-5 with a 2.31 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 70 innings in 70 games.

--RHP Joe Kelly looks to follow up on his first win of the season in his start Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Kelly, who allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six over five innings in a 4-2 win on April 13, is 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA and 10 strikeouts over eight innings in two starts on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s probably just early morning. It’s just my body was not awake. I’ll do my best tomorrow.” -- Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara, on giving up four runs in one-third of an inning Monday.