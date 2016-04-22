Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Heading into the season, there were many who figured the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros would win their respective divisions.

But as the teams open a three-game series in Houston on Friday night, the Red Sox are 7-8, while the last-place Astros were 5-10 heading into Thursday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

With their bullpen tired, the Red Sox haven’t even named a starter for Sunday, with Joe Kelly on the disabled list. Left-hander Henry Owens is a possibility.

But after allowing 12 runs on 15 hits on Thursday, manager John Farrell needs a big effort from knuckleballer Steven Wright when he faces Colin McHugh in the series opener on Friday.

Friday’s debacle ballooned the Red Sox’ team ERA to 4.84, but Clay Buchholz, who will work the middle game of the Houston series Saturday, is coming off his best start of the young season after tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After Houston, the Red Sox begin their four-game, home-and-home set with the Atlanta Braves -- two in Atlanta and then two at Fenway before the first visit of the season by the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 0-2, 2.13 ERA) at Astros (RHP Colin McHugh, 1-2, 6.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price was shelled by his original big-league team on Thursday. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs ? seven earned ? and eight hits, but the worst part of it for the Red Sox was that his new team had presented him with a 5-1 lead after one inning. He hit Brandon Guyer twice and gave up a hefty two-run homer to light-hitting C Chris Casali, who has hit three homers and two singles his last five times up against Price, who finished the game with a 7.06 ERA. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA against the Rays since leaving Tampa Bay. In his first eight seasons, Price had a 1.95 ERA at Fenway Park. This year he’s at 8.65 in three starts.

--2B Dustin Pedroia hit his first home run of the season -- and in 107 at-bats dating back to last year -- as part of a three-hit day that brought him to the 1,500 career hit plateau. He is the 10th player to reach 1,500 hits with the Red Sox and the second to do it playing primarily at second base (Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr is the other).

--RHP William Cuevas made his major league debut Thursday, entering in the seventh inning with the Red Sox trailing 8-7. The Red Sox tied it and he wound up suffering the loss.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, who left Wednesday night’s game with left quad tightness, was back in the lineup on Thursday. “Removing him from the game was more precautionary than anything,” manager John Farrell said before Thursday’s game. “He did feel some tightness but he responded very favorably to the treatment (Wednesday) night, felt pretty good when he left here last night, felt better when he came in, has gone through treatment and a number of tests that got him up to 100 percent as far as exertion in running, so he’s cleared and good to go.” Bogaerts ripped two doubles and a single and was robbed of another hit.

--3B Travis Shaw smacked a pair of doubles for his 30th and 31st extra base hits in 80 career games. He became the first Red Sox left-handed hitter with 30 extra base hits in his first 80 games since Fred Lynn in 1974-75. He is hitting .404 (19-for-47) in 12 career games against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Steven Wright makes his third start of the season when he opens Boston’s three-game series against the Astros in Houston on Friday night. Wright’s first two starts came against the Toronto Blue Jays and he went a hard-luck 0-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He started a game against the Astros back in 2013 and didn’t last the first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the best I’ve felt in my four starts (with Boston), and to me that’s the most disappointing thing. When you feel as good as I felt, I want to be able to go out there and get the results that I expect. And just didn’t do that today.” -- LHP David Price, who allowed eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings Thursday in a no-decision against Tampa Bay. The Rays won 12-8.