Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- In his two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Hanley Ramirez has gone through two completely different Aprils.

In 2015, Ramirez started the season on fire, belting 10 home runs and driving in 22 runs in the first month of the regular season. Through the first three weeks of the 2016 season, Ramirez has just one home run and nine RBIs.

“I think there have been times where he’s gotten his pitch and I can’t say whether it’s over-aggressiveness or over-swinging where he’s just missing some pitches, but he’s doing a good job of getting into some good hitter counts,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Certainly he’s going to be pitched carefully. I don’t think it’s been expanding the strike zone or chasing pitches.”

At times this season, Ramirez has gone after the slider off the plate, which may not be his strength area, Farrell said, but a noticeable difference in his swing is missing pitches up over the middle of the plate.

With the way Ramirez is hitting the ball in 2016 thus far, with 13 singles, three doubles, a triple and the one home run, Farrell said he believes the left fielder-turned-first baseman is a more consistent hitter with that approach instead of looking to hit only home runs.

“I think he has gotten back to the hitter he’s been for the majority of his career,” he said. “That’s one who’s centered more up the middle to right-center field. I think it’s created a swing path that’s got better plate coverage.”

In Boston’s 7-5, 12-inning victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday, Ramirez went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run. He is batting .270 with a .291 on-base percentage and a .378 slugging percentage.

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-0, 4.66 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 0-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Mookie Betts went 2-for-7 Sunday and scored a first-inning run, extending his streak of games with at least one hit and one run to eight straight. Betts has scored 10 runs in his past five games after scoring just six in the first 13.

--2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday by going 3-for-7 with a single, a double and a triple. On the current road trip, he is 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles and the triple.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit a double while going 2-for-6 with two RBIs on Sunday, has registered an extra-base hit in 35 of his past 62 hits. Of the extra-base hits, 21 were doubles.

--LHP Henry Owens made his 12th major league start Sunday, but his first of the season. He was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket before the game at Houston. Owens, 23, went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.

--RHP Pat Light was recalled by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket before Sunday’s game at Houston. Light, 25, had no decisions and a 4.05 ERA in five Triple-A relief appearances this season. A 2012 supplemental first-round pick, Light has no previous major league experience.

--RHP Noe Ramirez’s latest stint with the Red Sox lasted four days before he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Ramirez, 26, has no decisions and a 5.79 ERA in nine relief outings for Boston this year.

--LHP Roenis Elias, who gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings Saturday at Houston in his lone major league appearance of the season, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Elias, 27, was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two Triple-A starts this year before he was called up Friday.

--RHP Matt Barnes faced his former college teammate, Houston RF George Springer, for the first time Sunday. Barnes and Springer were members of the 2011 UConn Huskies team that made it to the NCAA Super Regionals. Barnes got Springer to foul out while pitching two scoreless innings against the Astros.

--LF Brock Holt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 16 games by going 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Sunday. He owns the longest active hitting streak by a player against Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether it’s in extra innings tonight or other parts of the ballgame where we stake an early lead, give it back or fall behind, we continue to come back. We’ve just had so many good at-bats here over the last week, it’s been great to see up and down the lineup.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox beat the Astros 7-5 in 12 innings Sunday.