Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Yankees are coming.

The Red Sox failed to close out a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, and now Boston prepares for the first of two consecutive weekend series against its archrival.

Boston comes in 12-10, while New York is floundering at 8-12.

Is it still special when the teams get together?

“It is,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after Thursday’s loss. “It’s always a spectacle, a focal point. The rivalry is always there -- regardless of where people are in the standings it always brings something out that’s different, that you feel in the dugout, feel in the ballpark, the electricity that surrounds it.”

The Red Sox have been hitting. The Yankees have not, scoring three runs or fewer in 15 of their 20 games.

Boston sends young left-hander Henry Owens to the mound for his second 2016 big-league start on Friday night against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

“We’ve got to go out and continue to execute, swing the bat like we’re capable,” Farrell said. “But more importantly, control the game and particularly some big innings from the mound. That’s been kind of our Achilles heel at this point.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 1-0, 2.92 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 0-1, 8.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed five runs for the fourth time in five starts (he allowed none in the other) as he fell to 0-3 by losing to the struggling Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Hearing boos as he left the mound, Buchholz, who yielded eight hits and walked four, saw his ERA rise from 6.33 to 6.51. Three of the Buchholz walks came against No. 7 hitter Jace Peterson, who came in hitting .205 and had walked twice in 18 games. Peterson scored twice. “When he’s gotten in trouble it’s been more location and pitches up in the strike zone,” manager John Farrell said. “That was the case tonight in combination with the walks that were bunched in with some hits. They did a good job with two outs and men in scoring position but to say it’s any one pitch that’s getting him in trouble, it’s more just general location rather than one pitch that he’s getting burned on.”

--1B Hanley Ramirez had three hits and was robbed of a fourth, and drove in both Red Sox runs Thursday. He has driven in a run in four straight games and six of his last seven. His defense has been fine at a new position and he’s hitting .287 with 13 RBIs.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had two more hits and an RBI Thursday and is hitting .436 with nine extra base hits in the last eight games. His .338 career interleague average is second all-time to only Mike Piazza (.340).

--LHP Henry Owens makes his second 2016 big league start when he opens the three-game series with the Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday. Owens pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave three runs on five hits while walking five against the Astros in Houston on Sunday.

--LF Brock Holt, who went 0-for-4 and failed to reach base for the first time this season Wednesday, was rested Thursday. He was 1-for-12 in the first three games against the Atlanta Braves, dropping his batting average to .246. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Thursday.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, still waiting to make his 2016 debut because of a knee injury, made his first rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Pawtucket.

