Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Too many times this young season, the Boston bullpen was called in for extra duty, asked to log multiple innings to make up for the shortcomings of Red Sox’s starters.

However, as the Red Sox head to New York to face the rival Yankees, the team’s relievers are proving they are up for the task of doing what is required.

Even if it doesn’t fit under manager John Farrell’s best-case scenario.

Case in point? A 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday when the combination of Heath Hembree and Matt Barnes got the Red Sox to Junichi Tazawa and Robbie Ross, making up for Henry Owens’ short start.

Owens left the game in the fourth inning with no outs after yielding a home run to Chicago’s Avisail Garcia. He walked six and yielded two hits in his abbreviated outing yet limited the damage to two runs.

Despite Owens’ disappointing performance, the Boston bullpen once again stepped up, giving manager John Farrell confidence moving forward that his relievers are there if he needs them.

On this day, Farrell didn’t even need to call on closer Craig Kimbrel, who is tied for the league lead with nine saves.

“We’ve got a number of guys that can go multiple innings maintaining their stuff,” Farrell said. “They’ve done outstanding work. When our backs have been against the wall with some early exits by starters, they’ve picked up a starter on a given night and they’ve picked up each other.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-0, 2.76 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 1-3, 6.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the Wednesday game due to flu-like symptoms. Ramirez was 1-for-5 Thursday night, but he homered in the third inning and extended his hitting streak to nine games. During that stretch, Ramirez is hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

--DH David Ortiz was honored before Thursday’s game, which was his final regular-season game against the White Sox. Ortiz was presented with a large humidor and a small collection of cigars as a parting gift from the White Sox. As much of an impact as Ortiz has made on the field, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said before Thursday’s game that Ortiz owns one of the game’s best personalities. “He’s been a great ambassador for the game,” Manfred said. “He’s one of those individuals who has an engaging smile that he wears most of the time, good or bad.”

--LHP Henry Owens continued to struggle with his command, as evidenced by the shortness of his outing Thursday. Owens threw only 64 pitches, and despite not giving up much hard contact with the exception of a home run by Avisail Garcia, he wasn’t as sharp as he hoped to be, yielding six walks. Manager John Farrell said it was too early to say whether Owens would continue in Boston’s rotation. “We’ll take a look at it the next couple days,” Farrell said.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Thursday against the White Sox. The extra-base hit has been Bradley’s calling card of late, as 10 of his last 16 hits have been of that variety. The homer extended Bradley’s hitting streak to 11 games, during which he is batting .351 with three doubles, three triples, two homers and 10 RBIs.

--2B Dustin Pedroia continues to be a hitting machine for the Red Sox. Pedroia slugged one of three Boston home runs Thursday and went 3-for-5, reaching base in each of his first three at-bats. Pedroia has been productive while hitting in the No. 2 spot and has now reached base in 24 of his 26 games this season. He has produced nine multi-hit games in his past 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a great game all around.” -- SS Xander Bogaerts, after the Red Sox’s 7-3 win over the White Sox on Thursday.