Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series starting Monday with first-place at stake in the American League East.

Both teams won Sunday, leaving the Orioles one game behind the Red Sox, who defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings to move to 30-20.

The Red Sox will go with right-handed knuckleballer Steven Wright as their starter on Monday at Camden Yards.

Wright is off to an excellent start, 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA in nine starts.

“Outstanding, a constant, very dependable -- all the things that you would attribute to a quality starter, he’s doing that,” manager John Farrell said.

Wright is entering uncharted waters as far as innings pitched are concerned. The most he has pitched in a season is 148 2/3 innings, mostly in Triple-A.

“This is the most I’ve thrown this early on, but I feel good,” Wright said on Sunday. “The staff here, they know how to keep you ready. ...The routine I‘m in now in terms of my body is good. The training staff and strength and conditioning staff has kept me ready. I do something every day. As a starter, you know exactly when you’re going to pitch and that makes it easier.”

Wright is 31 and has been around so the Red Sox will have no limits on him.

“Even though he’s relatively new to the big leagues, this isn’t a young guy,” Farrell said. “This is a veteran pitcher. We don’t have a threshold. At this point, he’s open-ended.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 4-4, 2.52 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 2-3, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz (sore left foot) was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday as the Red Sox earned a 5-3, 11-inning win over the Blue Jays. He struck out swinging at a pitch from RHP Marcus Stroman that hit his foot Saturday in the fifth inning of the 10-9 loss to Toronto. He hobbled off the field but stayed in the game. “He woke up this morning more sore than when he left here last night after being hit by the pitch,” manager John Farrell said Sunday. “I had him in the lineup originally but then, when he tried to run, it was not feeling good. Didn’t want to push it. We’re hopeful he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia was 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in the Red Sox’s 5-3, 11-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. His double in the 11th put the Red Sox ahead for good. He has a 23-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays and has a 15-game hit streak at Rogers Centre.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-6 with an RBI on Sunday in the Red Sox’s 5-3, 11-inning win over the Blue Jays to extend his career-best hitting streak to 22 games. He has hits in 34 of his past 36 games. He is batting .404 (40-for-99) during the hitting streak.

--RHP Clay Buchholz pitched one scoreless inning in relief, the 10th, Sunday in the Red Sox’s 5-3, 11-inning victory over the Blue Jays to pick up the win. It was his first appearance in relief since Aug. 17, 2008, also against Toronto. After going 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA in 10 starts, he was dropped from the rotation and put in the bullpen. Red Sox manager John Farrell liked what he saw. “He handled it very well,” Farrell said. “He had a good cutter, a good fastball.”

--RHP Steven Wright will make his 10th start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against Baltimore at Camden Yards. He is 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA in his past five starts. He won for the first time since May 8 on Wednesday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in seven innings against Colorado. He is 0-0 with a 1.59 in two career relief appearances against the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Glad I could contribute today. I needed a breather from everything.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, on his victory in relief Sunday after losing his spot in the starting rotation last week.