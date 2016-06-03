Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox showed the Baltimore Orioles that they can hit in the four-game series that ended with a 12-7 loss on Thursday night.

First-place Boston (32-22) scored 29 runs in four games but the Red Sox allowed 25 in the final two games, a big reason that Baltimore (30-22) bounced back to win the final two and split the series and pull within one game in the American League East.

Boston manager John Farrell knows how good his offense is. The Red Sox lead the major leagues with a .296 batting average, but the pitching must get better.

The Red Sox pitchers tied a club record when they allowed seven homers in the Thursday loss, and Farrell said they must get better.

“We’ve got to do some things differently as far as our attack plan from the mound,” Farrell said. “You get these types of game where you are putting up that type of offense, we are not going to get that all the time. We have got to find ways to navigate innings where we have men on base. That’s been a recurring theme.”

As strong as Boston’s hitting is, the Red Sox need more pitching to balance things out. Their 4.44 ERA ranks 12th in the American League.

The Red Sox are confident that their offense will be there all season, and that is probably a pretty good bet in some form.

The big question is can the pitching help out enough.

“If we just keep swinging the bats, the better chance we are going to win,” said Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who has a 26-game hitting streak. “Hopefully, we just continue to swing the bats, and the pitching will take care of itself.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-6, 4.64 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP David Price, 7-1, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello came up with a second straight no-decision in Thursday’s loss versus Baltimore. Porcello had decisions in 18 straight starts, going 11-7 during that time frame before getting a no-decision against Toronto on May 28. He gave up two homers and five runs in six innings in the 12-7 loss.

--DH David Ortiz now is the No. 3 RBI man in Boston history after his three-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday’s series finale with Baltimore. Ortiz has accumulated 1,451 RBIs, behind Ted Williams (1,839), and the home run gave the veteran DH 519 over his career, which is in its final season. Plus, the homer was his ninth in the last 13 games at Oriole Park.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. certainly had a big day on Thursday even though he was not at the ballpark. He and his wife, Erin, celebrated the birth of their daughter, and the outfielder was named the American League’s Player of the Month after a tremendous May that saw him hit .381 with eight homers. He also worked on a 29-game hitting streak during the month.

--SS Xander Bogaerts now is working on his own streak, which he stretched to 26 by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Thursday’s loss. Bogaerts’ streak is tied for second longest in team history by a shortstop. He’s even with Nomar Garciaparra and also behind Garciaparra, who leads with a 30-game streak in 1997. “I am just trying to go out there and put up the good at-bats,” Bogaerts said. “The more times I am on base, the more times we are going to score because I have David (Ortiz) behind me.”

--DH David Ortiz stretched his hitting streak to 10 games with his three-run homer Thursday. The veteran keeps rolling and now has seven doubles, six homers and 17 RBIs during the 10 games. He’s hitting .439 also while not looking much like someone who’s about to retire.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pitches up in the strike zone and nothing to hold the ball back, particularly in this ballpark when it heats up. Their power was certainly on display here tonight.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after the Orioles belted seven homers against Boston Thursday.

