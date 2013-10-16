Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

The Boston Red Sox have scored in just four innings of the American League Championship Series but can take a 3-1 series lead if they can topple the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Boston’s Mike Napoli homered off Justin Verlander for the lone run in Game 3 and it gave the Red Sox consecutive wins, counting their epic Game 2 comeback. The Tigers’ pitchers have accumulated 43 strikeouts, a record through three games of a Championship Series.
Two of the first three games were decided by 1-0 scores, a stunner considering Boston and Detroit were the two highest-scoring teams in the majors in the regular season. “The runs are pretty stingy,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “This is what it’s about in postseason – good pitching.” Boston is batting just .133 in the series, the lowest mark through three games in Championship Series history. Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is 1-for-10 with the hit being his memorable game-tying grand slam in Game 2.
TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox
PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (12-5, 4.17 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Doug Fister (14-9, 3.67)
Peavy hasn’t won a postseason game in his career but did pitch a solid 5 2/3 innings – giving up one run and five hits – in the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay to lower his postseason ERA to 8.22. He is 4-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 12 career starts against the Tigers, winning his lone outing this season against Detroit as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Peavy is 1-3 with a 4.15 ERA in five career outings at Comerica Park.
Fister received a no-decision in his ALDS outing against Oakland, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings. He tossed seven innings of four-hit shutout ball to beat Boston on Sept. 2 but was pounded for six runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings June 21. Fister is 2-4 with a 4.36 ERA in eight career starts against the Red Sox.
1. Detroit starters Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Verlander combined to allow two runs and six hits with 35 strikeouts over 21 innings.
2. Napoli broke out of a slump with his sixth career postseason homer – he’s 3-for-21 with 10 strikeouts in the 2013 postseason.
3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez suffered a quadriceps injury in the ninth but expects to play in Game 4. He is 4-for-11 in the series.
PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Red Sox 3