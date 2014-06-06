Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

Just over two weeks after their three-game sweep at Boston, the slumping Detroit Tigers look to take advantage of the Red Sox again when the teams meet Friday in Detroit. The Tigers are 4-13 since cruising through a weekend set at Fenway Park - part of Boston’s 10-game losing streak - and have lost five straight after a 7-3 loss Thursday against Toronto. The struggling Justin Verlander gave up six runs in seven innings and the lineup was held under four runs for the fifth straight time.

The Red Sox rebounded from their pronounced slide to win seven in a row but have entered another tailspin after three straight tough losses at Cleveland to begin their road trip. A 7-4 loss in 12 innings Wednesday night capped the sweep, sending Boston to its seventh loss in its last nine road games. Detroit has won seven of the last eight meetings at home, excluding the teams’ meeting in the American League Championship Series last fall.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Drew Smyly (2-4, 4.10)

De La Rosa’s 2014 debut was one of the bright spots during Boston’s recent seven-game winning streak, as the 25-year-old struck out eight and yielded only four hits in seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. Including his final two outings at Triple-A Pawtucket prior to his recall, De La Rosa has spun 16 consecutive scoreless frames. The former Los Angeles Dodger has worked one scoreless inning in relief in his career versus Detroit.

Smyly has gone 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts since being skipped a turn in the rotation last month, lasting just four innings in a loss at Seattle on Saturday. He has given up 22 hits and eight walks in 14 frames over his last three starts. The 24-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three games (one start) against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is 3-for-4 with a home run against Smyly.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 1-for-15 with four strikeouts in June after hitting .380 with 34 RBIs in May.

3. Boston 1B Mike Napoli (finger) is expected to be activated Sunday from the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Red Sox 4