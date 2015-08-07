Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are getting excited about the near future, and Daniel Norris is a big reason for that optimism. Norris will make his second start since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the deal for David Price when the Tigers host the Boston Red Sox in the opener of their three-game series on Friday.

Detroit may not plan on contending for a postseason berth in 2015, but the franchise does not want to be down for long and is counting on Norris and Matt Boyd, who twirled a gem in his team debut on Wednesday, to lead a turnaround of the starting staff. The two imports are responsible for two of the Tigers’ last three wins, and the offense did its part when Ian Kinsler blasted a walk-off homer in Thursday’s 8-6 win over Kansas City. Boston is another former power that has fallen on hard times and dropped two of three at the New York Yankees to begin its eight-game road trip. The Red Sox began the season hoping Joe Kelly would step up to lead their staff but now are hoping he can complete six innings when he takes the mound on Friday.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (3-6, 6.11 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Daniel Norris (2-1, 3.23)

Kelly recorded a win over Tampa Bay on Saturday despite allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings. The 27-year-old has not recorded an out in the sixth frame of any of his last four major-league starts and yielded at least four earned runs in four straight outings. Kelly, who is making his first start against Detroit, is 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA in eight turns on the road this season.

Norris was the big prize of the Price trade and showed why at Baltimore on Sunday, when he surrendered one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. The 22-year-old made five major-league appearances (one start) for Toronto in April and issued at least two walks in each, but he issued just one free pass against the Rays. Norris made his major-league debut at Boston last September and struck out the only batter he faced.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts (concussion) will rejoin the team on Friday but is not yet ready to return to the lineup.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez hit a pair of home runs on Thursday and has collected seven RBIs in his last three games.

3. Tigers RHP Alex Wilson, who was acquired from Boston in the offseason, has not allowed a run in any of his last 12 appearances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 9, Red Sox 2