Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

The Boston Red Sox can clinch their third series win since the All-Star break when they visit the Detroit Tigers in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. One of the Red Sox’s two series wins since the break came over the Tigers at home last month, and Boston got right back to it with a 7-2 victory in Friday’s opener.

The Red Sox totaled seven runs in a three-game series at the New York Yankees to begin their eight-game road trip but hit that number through six innings in Friday’s opener with Detroit. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who went hitless against the Yankees, piled up three hits and a pair of RBIs while David Ortiz clubbed his 22nd homer to highlight the offense. The Tigers (53-56) began their homestand by taking two of three from the AL-leading Kansas City Royals but ensured they would not be able to reach .500 before heading out on an eight-game road trip on Monday. The Red Sox will send lefty Wade Miley to the mound on Saturday while Detroit tries to even it at one win apiece behind Alfredo Simon.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (8-9, 4.55 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (10-6, 4.55)

Miley is trying to snap a six-start winless streak and needs a little help from his offense. The Louisiana native surrendered three or fewer runs four times in that stretch, including a start against Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. Miley is making his first career start against Detroit and is 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 12 road starts.

Simon is dealing with a groin injury but is tentatively scheduled to make the start after being pushed back a few days. The Dominican Republic native earned a win at Baltimore on July 30 while dealing with the injury and yielded four runs on two hits – both homers – and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Simon was at his best at Boston on July 25, when he scattered one run and five hits over six innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox traded 1B Mike Napoli to the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Friday.

2. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias and C James McCann had to be separated by teammates during a dugout altercation on Friday.

3. Boston CF Mookie Betts (concussion) was cleared to resume baseball activities after visiting with a concussion specialist.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Tigers 4