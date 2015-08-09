Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

A dugout scuffle in Friday’s series-opening loss to Boston didn’t have an adverse effect on the Detroit Tigers, who battled back from three deficits in a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday night. The host Tigers will look to win Sunday’s series finale behind former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who had one of his best starts of the season at Boston on July 24.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez, who spent 1 1/2 seasons with the Red Sox before joining Detroit, provided the decisive blow with a two-run homer Saturday, giving him three blasts and seven RBIs in the past three games. Tigers catcher James McCann, who confronted shortstop Jose Iglesias in the dugout Friday, is 5-for-8 with a pair of doubles in the series. Boston wasted a big night from designated hitter David Ortiz, who continued to torment the Tigers by going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Ortiz, who is 10-for-27 against Verlander, is 9-for-16 with four homers and 12 RBIs versus Detroit this season.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-4, 5.05)

Owens could not have pick a more hostile environment for his major-league debut, pitching at Yankee Stadium against an offense that was averaging nearly nine runs over the previous nine games. He acquitted himself fairly well, retiring 12 straight batters before giving up a pair of sixth-inning hits and wound up charged with three runs in five-plus innings. He was 3-8 with a 3.16 ERA in 21 starts at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Verlander looked to be regaining his old form with back-to-back stellar efforts, but he was knocked around for five runs and 10 hits over seven innings in a loss to Kansas City last time out. In his previous start, he fanned a season-high 10 batters and limited Tampa Bay to one run over four innings. That followed eight innings of one-run ball at Boston for Verlander, who is 3-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 career starts versus the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz has belted 21 homers at Comerica Park, the most by an opposing player.

2. The Tigers registered their major league-best 53rd 10-hit game this season.

3. Red Sox closer Koji Uehara was unavailable Saturday after taking a line drive off the wrist Friday. He is questionable for Sunday.

PREVIEW: Tigers 5, Red Sox 3