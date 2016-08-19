Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

(Updated: UPDATES Boston is co-leader of AL wild-card with Baltimore in Para 2)

Rick Porcello looks to become the second 17-game winner in the majors and do it at the expense of his former team when the visiting Boston Red Sox continue their four-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The Tigers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to snap Boston's six-game winning streak and halt their own three-game skid.

Porcello will be pitching for the first time at Comerica Park since 2014, when he set his previous career high with 15 wins in his sixth season with Detroit. "I'm kind of trying to block it out," Porcello told reporters of the emotions he could feel in his homecoming. "After Friday, I'll go over and say hi to those guys, but I'm not talking to them before Friday." Miguel Cabrera delivered his 1,000 RBI as a member of the Tigers in the series opener to help Detroit pull within three games of wild card co-leaders Boston and Baltimore. Rookie Michael Fulmer, coming off his first career shutout, goes for his 11th win when he faces off against Porcello.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (16-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-3, 2.25)

Porcello pitched seven strong innings -- his shortest outing in his last four starts -- last time out against Arizona, giving up one run on three hits to establish a career high in victories. Porcello is 8-1 over his last nine turns, recording eight quality starts in that span, and has lost only once since May 17. He made his only career start against his former team in July 2015, tossing seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision.

Fulmer ended a five-start winless drought with a dominant performance on the road in Texas, striking out nine, permitting only four hits and not walking a batter in his first complete game. It marked the 11th time in 15 starts that the 23-year-old Fulmer has surrendered one run or less. Fulmer did not factor in the decision in his lone start versus Boston on July 27, giving up two homers and three runs over 7 2/3 innings

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston's starters have a 2.80 ERA in the last 22 games but the bullpen has blown six saves in the last 21 contests.

2. The Tigers have won all four meetings against the Red Sox this season -- three coming by one run.

3. Cabrera needs two RBIs to tie Sam Crawford (1,525) for 51st place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Red Sox 2