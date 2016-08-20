Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

Few teams will be as happy to see Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz head off into retirement than the Detroit Tigers. Ortiz provided the early spark with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 romp by the visiting Red Sox, who will continue their four-game series against the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Ortiz's 28th homer was his 35th career blast against Detroit -- his most against any team outside of the American League East and his 22nd at Comerica Park. Hanley Ramirez delivered a pair of two-run doubles and is 12-for-23 with two homers and 14 RBIs over the last six games for Boston, which has won seven of eight to pull within a half-game of division-leading Toronto. J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 contests for Detroit, which has lost nine of 12 to drop 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card. The Tigers send Daniel Norris to the mound Saturday to oppose Drew Pomeranz in a matchup of left-handers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (9-9, 2.99 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-1, 3.47)

It took six starts since his acquisition from San Diego for Pomeranz to earn his first victory with the Red Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings and limited Cleveland to two runs on five hits. He pitched well in back-to-back no-decisions in his previous two runs, giving up one run in 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees and two runs and six innings versus Seattle. Pomeranz took the loss against Detroit on July 25 despite six innings of two-run ball.

Norris admitted to struggling with his mechanics in his last start against Kansas City, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking four batters in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old Norris returned from more than a month on the disabled list at Seattle on Aug. 9, yielding one run and seven hits over five innings. Norris made one start versus Boston in August 2015 and was pounded for five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Martinez is 26-of-60 this month after missing 1 1/2 months with an elbow injury.

2. Ortiz, who left Friday's game due to upper-back stiffness but is expected to play Saturday, has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Tigers RHP Mike Pelfrey threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw another on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Tigers 4