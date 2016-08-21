Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

The Boston Red Sox lead the American League wild card standings and are keeping the pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East due in large part to the contributions from 40-year-old slugger David Ortiz. The Red Sox will try to ride Ortiz’s hot bat to another series win when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the finale of a four-game series on Sunday.

Ortiz tied Ted Williams for the most home runs ever in a season by a player after the age of 40 when he took a hanging curveball from Daniel Norris and belted it into the stands in right for his 29th homer and what proved to be the decisive shot in Saturday’s 3-2 victory. Ortiz is 6-for-8 with a pair of home runs in the series and helped Boston to wins in eight of the last nine games, which has kept it within a half-game of the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East. The Tigers are sliding in the opposite direction with losses in 10 of their last 13 contests to fall 3 1/2 back of the Baltimore Orioles for the second AL wild card. Detroit’s offense has been the biggest culprit in the decline, with the club managing two runs or fewer in nine of those 13 contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-5, 5.11 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (12-7, 3.44)

Rodriguez was tossing a no-hitter through four innings with seven strikeouts at Baltimore on Tuesday but was forced out due to tightness in his left hamstring. The Venezuela native is ready to go on his regular start day and is trying to extend a string of seven straight starts allowing three or fewer runs that began when he was recalled from the minors on July 16. Rodriguez started against Detroit at home on July 27 and was reached for three runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

Verlander had a streak of eight starts allowing two or fewer runs come to an end against Kansas City on Tuesday, when he was charged with five runs – three earned – on four hits in seven innings. The former MVP served up three home runs in that start, matching his total from the previous eight outings. Verlander earned a win at Boston on July 25 while scattering one run and five hits over six innings to improve to 4-5 with a 3.05 ERA in 14 career starts against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RHP Mike Pelfrey (back) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and could progress to a simulated game next week.

2. Ortiz became the third player in Red Sox history to reach 1,500 RBIs with the team on Saturday, joining Carl Yastrzemski (1,844) and Ted Williams (1,839).

3. Boston RHP Steven Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Red Sox 1