Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

The Boston Red Sox are enduring a brutal rash of physical issues early in the season and will try once again to piece together a competitive lineup when they continue a four-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. A flu bug has claimed several victims in the Red Sox clubhouse - the latest being reliever Joe Kelly - and the list of sidelined players could grow in the wake of Saturday's 4-1 loss.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi was throwing up in the sixth inning of the setback and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. twisted his right knee rounding first base in the ninth, although he told reporters he expects to play Sunday. Right fielder Mookie Betts, who has missed three straight games due to the flu, could return for this one while designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is expected to remain out through the duration of the series. At the very least, the bug has yet to hit staff leader Rick Porcello, who will aim to improve to 2-0 both on the season and against his former team, with whom he spent six years. The Tigers hope to finally get some production from first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who has four straight 0-for-3 efforts to start the year.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (1-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2016: 4-2, 3.38)

Porcello allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to help the Sox defeat Pittsburgh on Opening Day. He struck out 14 batters and allowed two earned runs in two games against the Tigers since being traded from Detroit to Boston before the 2015 season. Second baseman Ian Kinsler is 7-for-16 with a double and a triple against Porcello, who is 37-29 with a 4.53 mark in 90 career starts at Comerica Park.

Norris won his final three decisions last season and allowed three earned runs or fewer in all 13 of his starts in 2016. He allowed three runs in five innings in a 3-2 loss to Boston at home on Aug. 20 and is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in three career encounters - two starts - versus the Red Sox. The 23-year-old posted a 6.08 ERA in seven games this spring.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston has scored in three of its last 33 innings.

2. Tigers LHP Kyle Ryan was activated from the paternity list and Red Sox RHP Matt Barnes from the bereavement list prior to Thursday's game.

3. Detroit C James McCann has homered in consecutive games and has a walk in all four of his contests on the season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Red Sox 3