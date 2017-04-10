Preview: Red Sox at Tigers

Detroit hosts Boston on Monday in the finale of their four-game set as a pair of aces in the Tigers' Justin Verlander and Chris Sale of the Red Sox look to build off strong season debuts. Boston put itself in position to gain a series split with a 7-5 victory Sunday despite having three major contributors - shortstop Xander Bogaerts (bereavement), center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee) and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (flu) - missing from the lineup.

Bogaerts is expected to return Monday for the Red Sox while Ramirez did not make the trip to Detroit as a flu bug that also affected right fielder Mookie Betts and pitchers Robbie Ross Jr. (10-day disabled list) and Joe Kelly swept through the clubhouse. Bradley, meanwhile, thought he would play Sunday but his knee stiffened and swelled up overnight after he twisted it running the bases Saturday and instead is awaiting the results of a test to determine the severity of the injury. Sandy Leon continues to deliver big hits for the Red Sox as his tiebreaking two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth inning Sunday after his three-run homer in the 12th inning Wednesday gave Boston a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler is off to a .375 start after going 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-0, 2.84)

Sale left a scoreless game after pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven in his Boston debut Wednesday. "Walking out to the bullpen today before I even threw my first warm-up pitch, people were losing their minds," the 28-year-old Floridian told reporters about the scene at Fenway Park. "Walking off in the seventh inning, that's another feeling I'll never forget. That's special. That's awesome. And I appreciate it." Sale is 8-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 29 games (19 starts) versus Detroit - 3-4, 3.22 in 12 games (nine starts) at Comerica Park - and struggles a bit with Tigers sluggers Victor Martinez (.435 in 46 at-bats, four homers) and Miguel Cabrera (.304 in 46 at-bats, four home runs, 10 walks).

Verlander tied a club Opening Day record by striking out 10, allowing two runs, six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-3 victory over the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday. “I know I had to get off to a better start,” the 34-year-old Virginian, who is 20-20 with a 3.90 ERA in 52 April starts, told reporters. “And I feel right now, of the last few years, my stuff is a lot better than it has been. There are still some consistency issues that need to be worked out, but I’m feeling like my old self.” Verlander, 174-106 lifetime, is 5-5 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts versus Boston and dominates Betts, Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia, who are a combined 5-for-43.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera singled in the first inning Sunday to snap a 0-for-12 start to his season - the longest such drought of his career.

2. Boston RHP Matt Barnes earned the victory Sunday with three strikeouts in two innings of scoreless relief after coming off the bereavement list, a move which necessitated RHP Noe Ramirez going back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

3. The Tigers have won seven of the last 10 meetings after winning the 2016 season series 5-2.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Tigers 2