Tigers 7, Red Sox 3: Torii Hunter doubled in two runs to highlight a five-run second inning and Doug Fister pitched six solid frames as host Detroit evened the American League Championship Series at two games apiece.

Miguel Cabrera and Austin Jackson each had two hits and two RBIs as the Tigers pounded Boston starter Jake Peavy (0-1) to bounce back from consecutive losses. Game 5 is Thursday night in Detroit.

Fister (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run and eight hits before departing. Peavy was torched for seven runs and five hits in three innings to remain winless in four career postseason starts.

Jackson drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run of the second-inning uprising and Jose Iglesias followed with a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. Hunter drilled his double down the left-field line and Cabrera capped the frame with a sharp single to center.

Jackson and Cabrera each had RBI singles in the fourth to increase the bulge to 7-0. Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a run-scoring single in the sixth to get Boston on the board, Shane Victorino delivered a run-scoring double in the seventh and Jacoby Ellsbury had an RBI triple in the ninth for his fourth hit of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera has 24 postseason RBIs for the Tigers, breaking Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg’s franchise mark of 22. … Peavy has allowed 21 earned runs in 18 1/3 career postseason innings for a 10.31 ERA. … Jackson was dropped from the leadoff spot to eighth due to a lengthy postseason slump but reached base four times in Game 4.