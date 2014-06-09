FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Sox 5, Tigers 3
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 4:17 AM / 3 years ago

Red Sox 5, Tigers 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Red Sox 5, Tigers 3: David Ortiz slammed a three-run go-ahead homer in the ninth as Boston stunned host Detroit and avoided a three-game sweep.

The Tigers gave struggling closer Joe Nathan the night off and went to Joba Chamberlain (1-3), who surrendered a leadoff single to Brock Holt before walking Dustin Pedroia with one out. Ortiz followed and ripped a 1-1 slider deep into the stands in right to help the Red Sox snap a five-game slide.

John Lackey (7-4) allowed three runs (two earned) in eight innings to pick up the win and Koji Uehara worked a scoreless ninth for his 12th save for Boston, which got a solo home run from Mike Napoli and four hits from Holt. Eugenio Suarez drove in two runs in his third career game and Miguel Cabrera had two hits and scored before leaving with a hamstring injury in the sixth for Detroit.

Pedroia got the Red Sox a quick lead on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the third but Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez was able to avoid further damage by striking out Ortiz to end the inning. Austin Jackson led off the bottom of the frame with a single and scored on Suarez’s single, and the Tigers took the lead when Cabrera and Victor Martinez opened the fourth with back-to-back doubles.

Napoli, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day, tied it again in the sixth by taking a fastball the opposite way into the stands in right-center as Sanchez was charged with two runs in six frames. Detroit took advantage of an error by third baseman Xander Bogaerts before pushing across the go-ahead run on Suarez’s single through the left side in the bottom of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera was diagnosed with tightness in his left hamstring and is day-to-day. … The Red Sox optioned OF Alex Hassan to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for Napoli. … Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (knee) threw a three-inning simulated game and came through with no issues physically.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.