Red Sox 5, Tigers 3: David Ortiz slammed a three-run go-ahead homer in the ninth as Boston stunned host Detroit and avoided a three-game sweep.

The Tigers gave struggling closer Joe Nathan the night off and went to Joba Chamberlain (1-3), who surrendered a leadoff single to Brock Holt before walking Dustin Pedroia with one out. Ortiz followed and ripped a 1-1 slider deep into the stands in right to help the Red Sox snap a five-game slide.

John Lackey (7-4) allowed three runs (two earned) in eight innings to pick up the win and Koji Uehara worked a scoreless ninth for his 12th save for Boston, which got a solo home run from Mike Napoli and four hits from Holt. Eugenio Suarez drove in two runs in his third career game and Miguel Cabrera had two hits and scored before leaving with a hamstring injury in the sixth for Detroit.

Pedroia got the Red Sox a quick lead on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the third but Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez was able to avoid further damage by striking out Ortiz to end the inning. Austin Jackson led off the bottom of the frame with a single and scored on Suarez’s single, and the Tigers took the lead when Cabrera and Victor Martinez opened the fourth with back-to-back doubles.

Napoli, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day, tied it again in the sixth by taking a fastball the opposite way into the stands in right-center as Sanchez was charged with two runs in six frames. Detroit took advantage of an error by third baseman Xander Bogaerts before pushing across the go-ahead run on Suarez’s single through the left side in the bottom of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera was diagnosed with tightness in his left hamstring and is day-to-day. … The Red Sox optioned OF Alex Hassan to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for Napoli. … Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (knee) threw a three-inning simulated game and came through with no issues physically.