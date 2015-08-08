Red Sox 7, Tigers 2

DETROIT -- David Ortiz hit a two-run home run while Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts each smacked a two-run double Friday night to pace the Boston Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Boston right-hander Joe Kelly (4-6) struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings with six coming in the first two innings off a sharp slider. He was tagged for seven hits and walked two.

Left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. got the last two outs of the sixth, right-hander Jean Machi got the seventh and right-hander Justin Masterson the eighth. Masterson had to be bailed out by closer Koji Uehara after he loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. Uehara got his 25th save with two quick outs.

Rookie lefty Daniel Norris (2-2), who gave up four hits in 7 1/3 innings in his Detroit debut Sunday, was cuffed about for nine hits in 3 1/3 innings of his second start. Norris didn’t walk anybody but went to five full counts in the first inning and seven overall while throwing 83 pitches.

Boston tacked on two runs for a 7-2 lead when shortstop Bogaerts hit a two-out, two-run double.

There was a dustup in the Detroit dugout following the top of the sixth when shortstop Jose Iglesias shoved James McCann in the chest after the rookie catcher seemed to point out to the middle of the infield and said something to the shortstop.

McCann might have been referring to a two-out ground single up the middle by Boston right fielder Rusney Castillo that some felt Iglesias gave up on too early. Iglesias was quickly restrained by teammates.

The Tigers got two runs in the fourth when right fielder J.D. Martinez hit his 30th home run, a two-run shot near the flag pole in deep left-center. That reduced the deficit to 5-2.

The Red Sox had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth when a run scored on Castillo fielder’s choice.

Designated hitter Ortiz gave Boston a 4-0 lead by slamming his 22nd home run of the season in the third inning, hitting a flat breaking ball from Norris after Castillo had singled to right.

Boston took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run first-inning double by Ramirez. The two-out hit followed a pair of one-out singles.

NOTES: New Detroit general manager Al Avila announced several promotions Friday, including elevating David Chadd to assistant general manager. Scott Bream was boosted to player personnel vice president. ... Boston 1B Mike Napoli was a late scratch from Boston’s starting lineup Friday night, a move made just prior to game time, and then traded to the Texas Rangers. 3B Pablo Sandoval replaced him in the sixth spot in the order with the seventh hitter, Travis Shaw, switching from third to first. Napoli had to clear waivers. ... 3B Nick Castellanos of Detroit was in the starting lineup despite having his right handed taped up. “It’s just tender,” he said. “The tape restricts some movement, makes it feel better.”