8 players drive in runs as Tigers go to 5-0 vs. Boston

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers feel they are out of their slump.

The Boston Red Sox hope to join them, and soon.

Right-hander Max Scherzer felt he was very sharp despite giving up 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings Saturday night in leading Detroit to an 8-6 victory over Boston -- the fifth straight loss for the Red Sox.

Eight players drove in the eight runs as Detroit (33-25) improved to 5-0 over Boston (27-34) this season.

”You could see in the dugout the guys were enjoying themselves,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”They were having fun.

“The last few weeks they were a little tighter in the dugout. This was the first night you really saw them relax and say, ‘OK, we can get back to the business of winning baseball games, and stop waiting to win baseball games.”

Scherzer (7-2) was driven out when designated hitter David Ortiz hit an RBI double that cut Detroit’s lead to 7-4 with two out in the seventh. He gave up four runs but walked just one and fanned nine.

Scherzer, who had allowed 16 runs on 29 hits in 19 2/3 innings while going 0-1 in his previous three starts, had to win a stare-down contest with his manager to face Ortiz.

“I wanted the ball,” Scherzer said. “I wanted to face Ortiz. I felt like I had the bullets left. I thought I had great stuff. All four of my pitches were working the best they have all year.”

Red Sox starter Jon Lester (6-7) was thumped for 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

“He wasn’t as sharp or seemingly as powerful as we’ve seen him most of the year,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “That’s a good right-handed lineup they threw out there. He had some cutters that didn’t get to the intended spot. That’s not the Jon Lester we’re accustomed to seeing.”

Left fielder Daniel Nava and second baseman Dustin Pedroia had three hits each and the Red Sox had 15 altogether.

”We had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth inning,“ Farrell said. ”But we couldn’t slow them down. There were a lot of good at-bats on both sides.

“Against a top-flight pitcher, I thought we had a lot of good at-bats. What Nava did, that was a bright spot. We need that kind of effort from the bottom part of our lineup.”

Al Alburquerque got the final out of the seventh, Joba Chamberlain worked a scoreless eighth and Joe Nathan finished up, allowing a sacrifice fly to Pedroia plus an RBI groundout to Ortiz. Nathan gave up two singles to put the tying run on base but got shortstop Stephen Drew to fly out to center to end the game.

Nathan has allowed 12 runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last eight appearances.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the first after Lester retired the first two batters. First baseman Miguel Cabrera doubled to left-center, designated hitter Victor Martinez doubled down the right-field line to drive in Cabrera and right fielder Torii Hunter grounded an RBI single to center.

Left fielder Rajai Davis grounded an RBI single to left with one out in the second, third baseman Nick Castellanos hit his fifth home run of the season to begin his third three-hit game in a row in third and rookie shortstop Eugenio Suarez made his first major league hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Boston got on the board in the fourth inning when Pedroia launched a first-pitch fastball by Scherzer into the left-field seats.

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. blooped an RBI single to left with two out in the fifth inning while Drew’s first hit of the season was a ground RBI single to left in the sixth that brought Boston to within two runs at 5-3.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler tripled in a run during the sixth and scored on a single to right center by Cabrera, upping the Tigers’ lead to 7-3. After Ortiz’s RBI double in the seventh, catcher Bryan Holaday’s sacrifice fly made it 8-4.

NOTES: Defensive coordinator Matt Martin was to serve as Detroit’s first base coach on Saturday and Sunday, with the regular occupant of the coaching box, Omar Vizquel, home to attend his son’s graduation. ... Boston RHP Burke Badenhop has a 12-inning scoreless streak. He has allowed only one unearned run in his last 26 1/3 innings. He did not pitch Saturday. ... The Tigers held C Alex Avila out of the starting lineup after he was hit on the head Friday night by Red Sox DH David Ortiz’s backswing. ... Boston is toying with the idea of moving 1B/3B Brock Holt to the outfield when 1B Mike Napoli returns Sunday. ... Rookie SS Eugenio Suarez was the first Detroit player with a home run for his first major league hit since OF Wilkin Ramirez on May 20, 2009, against Texas.