Porcello, Red Sox shut down Tigers

DETROIT -- Rick Porcello says he's more concerned about winning games for the Boston Red Sox than beating his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

Porcello overpowered his old teammates, restricting them to four hits over seven innings Friday night and got big-bat support from David Ortiz, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez in leading Boston to a 10-2 victory over Detroit.

Porcello (17-3) became the second pitcher in the majors with 17 wins by quieting the Tigers, who traded him to the Red Sox following the 2014 season. He struck out eight and walked two and one of the two runs he gave up was unearned.

"It was fun, honestly, being back," Porcello said. "It felt a little different being on the other side for sure. It was a lot of fun."

"He's been our stopper," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He's shut down multiple-loss situations we've been in. After a tough travel schedule, a disappointing end to yesterday, he comes right back out. The way we responded offensively in the first inning was big.

"Rick has been a model of consistency, maintained an elite performance for quite some time."

"Porcello was throwing his sinker down and his four-seamer up," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, "mixing in the occasional off-speed pitch."

Ortiz and Bradley Jr. ambushed rookie Michael Fulmer with a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning while Ramirez added a late pair of two-run doubles.

The focus was on Porcello because this was the first game he'd worked as a visiting pitcher in the stadium in which he'd pitched with Detroit from 2009 through 2014.

"I'm sure there was added adrenalin," Farrell said. "I think any time a player goes back to their home ballpark or original ballpark after a number of years, I think there's going to be a little bit added adrenalin.

"I think that was the case with some of the fastballs he threw. He had a little bit more power than in recent starts and he was able to use that effectively."

"My motivation is enough just trying to win games for us," Porcello said. "We came here last year. I pitched against them last year in Boston.

"Then coming here just kind of put the cap on everything. It's just back to business, try to keep all the feelings and other things out of my head."

Heath Hembree pitched the eighth and Fernando Abad the ninth for Boston.

Fulmer (10-4) settled in after allowing the pair of two-run home runs and retired nine in a row until allowing hits in the fourth and fifth.

Ramirez doubled home two runs off reliever Bruce Rondon in the seventh and again off Mark Lowe in the eighth to give Boston a 10-2 margin. The Red Sox pounded out 16 hits.

Rookie Andrew Benintendi and Dustin Pedroia smacked RBI singles in the sixth as the Red Sox upped their lead to 6-2 and chased Fulmer with four straight two-out singles.

J.D. Martinez hit his 17th home run of the season to cut the Red Sox lead in half 4-2 in the second. Victor Martinez reached on a throwing error by Pedroia leading off and Martinez hit an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right center.

"I thought the key was the sixth inning," Farrell said. "We were able to string together a number of two-out base hits and then he came right back after we scored two, middle of their order, a big shutdown inning. It kept the momentum on our side."

Ortiz got a 96 mph fastball down in the strike zone and crushed the 2-2 pitch to right for his 28th home run, which followed a one-out single to left by Xander Bogaerts.

Bradley Jr. clocked a hanging 3-2 slider to right center for his 21st home run of the season after Ramirez singled with two out in the first.

"It's a good-hitting ball club," Fulmer said. "I knew that coming in but like you said, I've faced them before and we won that game. I was just looking to do the same thing and try to repeat it.

"They're a fastball-hitting team and they were ready for the fastball and I feel like every time I went inside, they were just ready for it.

"They just got on the board early in the first. So I just tried to settle down and mix it up a little more. I think the sixth, just some bad luck, ultimately their guy was just better."

NOTES: Boston manager John Farrell said Friday, "I think the game is ready" for a 20-second pitch clock. ... Detroit CF Cameron Maybin took 30 swings off a tee Thursday. "Best case scenario," manager Brad Ausmus said of his return, "maybe when we get back from Minnesota (next Friday)." He hasn't played since Aug. 3. ... Red Sox RHP Eduardo Rodriguez "had a normal 35-pitch pen with normal intensity (Friday) and he's on track to" start Sunday, according to Farrell. ... The Tigers are off Monday but rookie RHP Michael Fulmer will get moved back more than just one day before making his next start. "We have it plotted out probably through the next week and a half. To the next off day," Ausmus said.