May 14, 2014

Preview: Red Sox at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Boston Red Sox spent more than a month trying to get over the .500 mark and finally found their way past even over the weekend. The Red Sox will try to keep pushing forward when they visit the Minnesota Twins for the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Boston was nearly no-hit in the opener of a three-game series at Texas but recovered to take the final two games and pull to 19-18 - marking its first time with a winning record since improving to 2-1.

The Twins pulled off a dramatic series win at the Detroit Tigers on Sunday by putting up three runs in the eighth inning to steal a 4-3 final. Rookie Danny Santana began the comeback with an RBI single in the seventh and is 7-for-15 with three doubles and three RBIs in the last five games to provide a big boost to the bottom of the batting order. The Red Sox took four of seven from the Twins in 2013, including a three-game sweep at Minnesota in which they posted a 20-8 scoring advantage.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-3, 5.09 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 5.64)

Doubront only lasted 5 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on Tuesday but left with a lead after allowing one run and five hits. The Venezuela native has not earned a win since his season debut on April 3 and has yet to complete seven innings in a start. Doubront did not fare well in two previous appearances - one start - against Minnesota, allowing a total of 11 runs on 19 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Nolasco had some difficulty adjusting to the grind of American League lineups but is settling down with back-to-back quality starts. The 31-year-old posted a complete game in a loss on May 2 and followed that up by surrendering three runs in six frames in a no-decision at Cleveland on Wednesday. Nolasco made four interleague starts against the Red Sox in the past, posting a 2-2 record with a 5.24 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 22 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks (sore right hand) was scratched from the lineup on Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer (back spasms) served as DH on Saturday and Sunday after sitting out the previous five games.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia is 12-for-32 with eight runs scored, five doubles and two home runs in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Twins 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
