Preview: Red Sox at Twins

While the Boston Red Sox were unable to pull off their first three-game winning streak of the season, the Minnesota Twins put themselves in position for three straight victories. The Twins go for that third win in a row when they host the Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series on Wednesday. David Ortiz went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs in Tuesday’s opener, but Minnesota got the key blast when Chris Parmelee delivered a walk-off shot to right-center field.

The Twins got three hits apiece from Parmelee and Kurt Suzuki on Tuesday to help make up for a rough night from the bullpen, which is missing a key piece with Samuel Deduno back in the rotation. Minnesota squandered a four-run lead but got out of it when Parmelee, who usually takes a seat against left-handed pitching, belted a fastball from Andrew Miller over the fence in the ninth. The Red Sox dipped back to .500 (19-19) with the loss but still have won six of their last nine as the top of the lineup, led by Ortiz, Shane Victorino and Dustin Pedroia, continues to produce.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-3, 5.09 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (1-4, 6.34)

Doubront only lasted 5 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on May 6 but left with a lead after allowing one run and five hits. The Venezuelan has not earned a win since his season debut on April 3 and has yet to complete seven innings in a start. Doubront did not fare well in two previous appearances - one start - against Minnesota, allowing a total of 11 runs on 19 hits in 10 1/3 frames.

Correia had his best start of the season against Baltimore on May 3 but could not follow it up as he was knocked around for four runs on eight hits in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. The Cal Poly product has surrendered four or more earned runs in four of his last seven outings. Correia made one start against the Red Sox last season, scattering three runs and nine hits across 5 1/3 innings to pick up a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LF Josh Willingham (fractured wrist) took on-field batting practice on Tuesday and is nearing a rehab assignment.

2. Boston 3B Will Middlebrooks is 2-for-18 over his last five games to drop his batting average to .197.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has recorded multiple RBIs in three of his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Red Sox 3