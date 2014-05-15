Preview: Red Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have no idea how to pitch to David Ortiz. Phil Hughes will get his chance to figure out the Boston Red Sox’s slugger when the Twins host the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Ortiz, who was famously let go by Minnesota before becoming a superstar and three-time World Series winner in Boston, has homered twice in each of the first two games of the series to continue his dominance of his former team.

Ortiz went for line drives into the lower deck in right in Tuesday’s series opener but switched things up with towering flies into the upper deck as the Red Sox grabbed a 9-4 victory in Wednesday’s contest. Ortiz now has nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 13 career games at Target Field. The Twins earned a walk-off victory on Chris Parmelee’s home run on Tuesday but only after the bullpen let a lead slip away. That relief corps had another rough night on Wednesday as four relievers and some suspect defense combined to allow four runs in five innings.

TV: 1:10 ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-3, 6.44 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (4-1, 3.92)

Buchholz appeared to be finding a rhythm before getting lit up for six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings by the Texas Rangers on Friday. The 29-year-old had won his previous two starts while yielding a total of four runs in 13 1/3 frames. Buchholz will be making his eighth career start against Minnesota and owns a 3-1 record with a 4.22 ERA.

Hughes is enjoying a stretch of four straight wins with an ERA of 2.05 in that span. The veteran was brought in over the winter in free agency and is proving to be a strong addition to the club after seven scoreless innings last time out. Hughes has a long track record against Boston from his time with the New York Yankees and is 5-7 with a 5.70 ERA in 22 career games (13 starts) while Ortiz is 9-for-22 with two home runs off the 27-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli has reached base safely in 33 straight games - the second-longest streak in the majors this season.

2. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham (wrist) will take batting practice again on Thursday and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

3. Ortiz has 442 career home runs, tying Dave Kingman for No. 39 on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Red Sox 5