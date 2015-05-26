Preview: Red Sox at Twins

The Boston Red Sox showed some signs of life over the weekend but quickly dropped back into their hole thanks to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will try to keep rolling and clinch a series win when they host the Red Sox in the second of a three-game set on Tuesday.

Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in the majors and improved to 16-6 in May with Monday’s 7-2 triumph. The Twins have scored first in eight straight games and wasted little time piling on Boston starter Joe Kelly with seven runs in the first two innings in the series opener. The Red Sox made some changes to the lineup over the weekend and were rewarded with 14 runs in back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday and Sunday but appeared to leave that offense in Boston. Only the top two hitters in the order (Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts) and scorching Mike Napoli managed multiple hits in the first contest of a seven-game road trip on Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-5, 4.58 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (3-1, 3.00)

Buchholz turned in his third straight quality start on Thursday but could only get one run of support and ended up taking the loss against the Texas Rangers. The Texas native is winless in his last two starts despite surrendering a total of four runs (three earned) and eight hits in 15 1/3 innings while striking out 15. Buchholz is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA in eight career starts against Minnesota.

Pelfrey bounced back from one of his worst starts with a gem at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, yielding one run and five hits without walking a batter over six innings. The 31-year-old is making his first home start since May 3 and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings. Pelfrey pitched well in his lone previous start against Boston, surrendering two runs in seven innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have only lost one home series in 2015, dropping two of three to the Detroit Tigers from April 27-29.

2. Boston DH David Ortiz is 0-for-12 in the last three games.

3. Minnesota rookie LF Eddie Rosario is 4-for-8 with three RBIs in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Red Sox 2