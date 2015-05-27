Preview: Red Sox at Twins

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will find out which team can recover faster when they play the finale of their three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday afternoon. The start of Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph by Minnesota was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to rain, and the contest did not finish until after 11 p.m. local time - leaving the teams with 13 hours to recover before the 12:10 p.m. local start.

Perhaps a quick turnaround will be what the Red Sox need to get their bats turned in the right direction. Boston looked strong in back-to-back wins over the weekend but has totaled three runs in two losses to the Twins despite continued tinkering with the lineup that saw David Ortiz in the No. 5 spot on Tuesday for the first time since 2012. Minnesota has won four straight and eight of 10 to move within one game of Kansas City atop the American League Central. The pitching has been the key of late, with the staff holding opponents to three or fewer runs in each of the last six contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-3, 5.07 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (3-4, 4.50)

Porcello had a string of four straight solid outings come to an end when he was roughed up for seven runs on as many hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The 26-year-old failed to make it through at least five frames for the first time this season with that performance. Porcello has a long track record against Minnesota from his time with American League Central-rival Detroit, as he is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 23 career starts against the Twins.

Hughes is unbeaten in his last five outings and has surrendered a total of four runs and 13 hits over 14 innings in his last two starts. The 28-year-old issued one walk in each of those turns and is up to six on the season after walking a total of 16 over 209 2/3 frames in 2014. Hughes, who is familiar with the Red Sox from his time with the New York Yankees, is 5-8 with a 5.12 ERA in 24 career games – 15 starts – against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have won 11 of their last 13 at home.

2. Ortiz is 3-for-27 in his last seven games.

3. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe is 6-for-13 with five RBIs in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Twins 3