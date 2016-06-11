Preview: Red Sox at Twins

Dustin Pedroia and the Boston Red Sox have been white-hot at the plate of late, and both faced little resistance from the Minnesota Twins in the opener of their three-game series. Pedroia collected two doubles and a single to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for visiting Boston, which vies for a series victory on Saturday afternoon.

Xander Bogaerts homered to highlight his career high-tying four-hit performance in Friday’s 8-1 rout. Both Bogaerts and Pedroia have been cooled in a small sample size versus Saturday starter Kyle Gibson, going a combined 0-for-6. While the Red Sox have recorded at least five runs in 10 of their last 13 games, Minnesota ruined any positive momentum it gained from a four-game winning streak by losing eight of its 11 subsequent contests. Eduardo Nunez, who scored his team’s lone run in the opener, has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-3, 6.10)

After pitching well in his season debut, Rodriguez was ripped for four homers and five runs total in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-4 setback to Toronto on Sunday. The 23-year-old Venezuelan issued three walks and did not strike out a batter versus the Blue Jays after reversing those numbers in a 6-2 win at Baltimore on May 31. Rodriguez looks to bounce back against Minnesota, versus which he allowed just one run on two hits and struck out seven in as many innings to pick up the win last season.

Gibson is set to make his first start since April 22 as the 28-year-old worked his way back from both a right shoulder strain and lower-back stiffness. Gibson, who pitched well in a rehab outing with Triple-A Rochester, is looking to rebound after allowing 16 runs and 12 walks over 20 2/3 frames in four starts (20 2/3 innings). Gibson deserved a better fate in his lone career outing versus Boston, recording a no-decision despite allowing two hits and striking out eight in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston DH/1B David Ortiz recorded two hits on Friday and is batting .324 (85-for-262) against the team with which he began his major-league career.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 12-for-37 (.324) with eight RBIs in his last nine contests.

3. Twins CF Robbie Grossman is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers and five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Twins 3